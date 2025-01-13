Khabib Nurmagomedov Removed from Frontier Airlines Flight After Seating Dispute

Retired UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was removed from a Frontier Airlines flight at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas following a dispute over seating arrangements. Nurmagomedov claims the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding and potential bias, and it has drawn significant attention online.

The Incident

The disagreement arose when airline staff questioned Khabib Nurmagomedov’s suitability to sit in an exit row seat, citing federal regulations requiring passengers in those seats to assist in case of an emergency. While Nurmagomedov stated that he speaks “very decent English” and had agreed to assist if needed, the flight attendant reportedly remained unconvinced.

“I was very respectful and complied with the onboarding process,” Nurmagomedov wrote on X. “But the attendant was rude from the start and insisted on removing me from the seat.”

First of all, I need to clarify that it was @FlyFrontier not AlaskaAir.

Lady who comes to me with questions was very rude from the very beginning, even though I speak very decent English and can understand everything and agreed to assist, she still insists on removing me from my… — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 12, 2025

Footage captured by a fellow passenger shows the flight attendant explaining, “We cannot allow you to sit in the exit row… I’ll go call a supervisor. You can either take a different seat or be escorted off the plane.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov can be heard in the video questioning the decision: “Why do you do this when I said I understand and agreed to assist? It’s not fair.” Despite being offered another seat or the option to take another flight, the dispute ended with security escorting the fighter off the aircraft.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was kicked off a flight after an interaction with the staff😳‼️ pic.twitter.com/1tXK6FBilw — Combat Casuals (@Combat_Casuals) January 12, 2025

Khabib Questions Bias

Nurmagomedov later took to X to express his frustration, suggesting that the incident might have been influenced by racial or national bias. “What was the base for that? Racial, national, or other? I’m not sure,” he wrote.

The former UFC lightweight champion, who is Muslim and Russian, hinted at feeling unfairly targeted but refrained from explicitly accusing Frontier Airlines of discrimination.

Frontier Airlines has not yet released a statement addressing the matter.

Impact and Public Reaction

The altercation sparked widespread debate on social media, with many fans voicing their support for Nurmagomedov and questioning the airline’s handling of the situation. Critics of the airline argued that the fighter’s compliance during onboarding should have been sufficient to meet exit row requirements.

Nurmagomedov eventually boarded another airline and continued his journey, reportedly heading to California to support his teammates ahead of the UFC 311 event on January 18.

Legacy and Context

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from professional MMA in 2020 with an undefeated record of 29-0, earning a reputation as one of the greatest fighters in the sport’s history. The incident underscores the challenges public figures face even outside their professional arenas and highlights broader conversations about bias and fairness in air travel.

As the story unfolds, fans and critics alike await further clarification from Frontier Airlines on the rationale behind its decision.