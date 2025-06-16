Monetizing Presidency: Trump Mobile 47th President $47.45 Plan

In a move that’s equal parts political branding and business venture, the Trump Organization has officially entered the telecommunications market with the launch of Trump Mobile, a phone service promising 5G coverage, “America First” customer service, and a gold-colored smartphone.

The announcement, made by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump from the lobby of Trump Tower — the same site where Donald Trump announced his first presidential run 10 years ago — marks yet another diversification of the Trump brand, already active in real estate, social media (Truth Social), and cryptocurrency.

The “$47.45 Plan” and American-Made Phones

Trump Mobile’s flagship offering, dubbed the “47.45 Plan”, references Trump’s position as the 45th and 47th President of the United States. The Trump Mobile plan, priced at $47.45 per month, includes access to 5G data from major U.S. carriers, international texting in over 100 countries, telemedicine services, and even roadside assistance — all under one subscription.







“Our goal is to offer more than just mobile connectivity. This is a lifestyle package for Americans who want more from their carrier,” said Trump Jr. at the press event.

Perhaps the most eye-catching announcement was the upcoming launch of the Trump TI Phone, a Trump-branded smartphone described as “sleek, gold, and engineered for performance.” The device, set to debut in August, will reportedly be designed and manufactured in the U.S., a nod to the administration’s focus on domestic production.

Tech Meets Trumpism

Trump Mobile launch, Trump 47 Plan, Trump smartphone 2025, and Donald Trump Jr. phone service are already trending online as supporters flock to the platform and critics raise fresh ethical concerns. The launch of Trump Mobile during Trump’s second term in office has sparked accusations of monetising the presidency.

“This is another example of the Trump family using their White House access to sell products,” said one ethics watchdog in a statement to The Hill. “The overlap between politics and private profit has never been more blatant.”

Nevertheless, Trump Jr. insists that Trump Mobile is about service, not politics. “We’re putting America first in everything we do,” he said. “We’re bringing quality, innovation, and reliability back to the mobile industry.”

A MAGA-Friendly Tech Ecosystem?

The Trump Mobile launch comes amid the family’s continued expansion into “parallel economy” tech products, designed to cater to a conservative base wary of traditional big tech. Alongside Truth Social, Trump Mobile could form the basis of a right-leaning digital ecosystem, offering alternatives in communication, media, and finance.

With the gold-colored TI Phone poised to become a symbol of Trump loyalty and the “47 Plan” a direct nod to political supporters, the product seems designed as much for messaging as for messaging.

As Trump Mobile rolls out, it’s not just phone service on offer — it’s political identity packaged as a product.