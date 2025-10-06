Hundreds Trapped in Rare Mount Everest Blizzard as Rescuers Battle Heavy Snow

A sudden and unusually intense blizzard has struck the eastern slopes of Mount Everest, trapping more than 200 hikers on the Tibetan side of the mountain. According to Chinese state media, around 350 trekkers have already been evacuated, but hundreds more remain in need of rescue as teams work through treacherous conditions.

The storm hit during China’s eight-day Golden Week holiday, when thousands of visitors flock to the Himalayas. October is typically considered one of the safest months to trek, with mild conditions and clear skies. Instead, heavy snow, thunder and strong winds battered the popular Karma Valley route, catching even seasoned guides off guard.







Hypothermia Risk for Stranded Hikers

Footage shows hikers knee-deep in snow, battling to keep tents from collapsing under the weight. Some climbers report clearing snow every 10 minutes just to stay alive.

“I’ve come to the Himalayas around 20 times, but I’ve never experienced weather like this,” said Dong Shuchang, a 27-year-old seasoned hiker. Another trekker, Geshuang Chen, described waking up to find a metre of snow around her tent before turning back.

Experts warn of a growing risk of hypothermia, a life-threatening drop in body temperature below 35°C. Even well-prepared hikers have reported slurred speech, fatigue and dangerously cold skin, symptoms that require urgent medical attention.

Rescuers, Yaks and Villagers Join Forces

Hundreds of local villagers, Tibetan fire crews and police have been deployed to clear paths and escort hikers to safety. In areas where snowdrifts hide crevasses, teams are using yaks to carve routes and carry equipment—a lifeline in conditions where vehicles can’t operate.

Rescuers have been filmed carrying stranded hikers on their backs through waist-deep snow. Villagers along the trails are distributing warm food and shelter to those making it down the mountain.

Nepal Hit by Deadly Floods

The same weather system has caused catastrophic flooding across the Nepalese side of the Himalayas, killing at least 47 people and sweeping away entire villages. Authorities warn the death toll may rise as rescue teams struggle to reach isolated communities cut off by landslides and washed-out roads.

A Stark Reminder of Everest’s Dangers

Despite heavy regulation, costly permits and experienced guides, the Himalayas remain unpredictable. This weekend’s blizzard has underlined how quickly conditions can turn deadly on the world’s highest mountain. Rescue operations are ongoing, but for many hikers still stranded, the journey to safety has only just begun.