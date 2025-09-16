Judge Tosses Terror-Related Murder Charges Against Luigi Mangione, But Federal Death Penalty Case Looms

Judge Gregory Carro determined that while prosecutors emphasized Luigi Mangione’s ideological motives—specifically, his alleged anger toward the American healthcare system—those motives alone did not meet the state’s legal definition of terrorism.

On Tuesday, a New York judge dismissed two terror-related murder charges against Luigi Mangione, the 27-year-old accused of fatally shooting former UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The court found the charges “legally insufficient,” ruling that New York’s terrorism statutes apply to attacks targeting broader populations rather than a single individual.

Luigi Mangione still faces second-degree murder charges in state court, which carry a possible 25 years to life sentence if convicted. More significantly, the federal murder case remains active, with the Justice Department seeking the death penalty.

Judge’s Reasoning on Terror Charges

“A murder committed for ideological reasons does not qualify as terrorism without proof of intent to intimidate or coerce a population,” Carro wrote.

The decision marks a significant shift in the state case, though prosecutors insist they will pursue the remaining nine charges.

Federal Case Could Define Outcome

Even with the dismissal of terrorism charges, Luigi Mangione’s legal troubles are far from over. The federal case against him continues, with prosecutors arguing the assassination was a politically motivated attack designed to broadcast a social message.

If convicted federally, Mangione could face the death penalty, making the outcome of his trials a matter of national attention.

The Alleged Crime and Its Fallout

Luigi Mangione is accused of fatally shooting Brian Thompson last year outside a Manhattan hotel hosting UnitedHealthcare’s annual investor conference. The crime sparked a days-long manhunt that ended with his arrest in Pennsylvania.

Investigators reported finding writings, along with shell casings etched with the words “delay,” “deny,” and “depose,” fueling speculation of a manifesto. His defense team insists these materials were mischaracterized by law enforcement to create an atmosphere of terrorism.

Supporters and Controversy

Despite the severity of the charges, Luigi Mangione has amassed an unusual following. Supporters frequently appear at his court hearings dressed in green clothing, a nod to his first name’s connection to the video game character Luigi. Since his arrest, he has raised over $1.2 million through online donations.

Prosecutors, however, say Luigi Mangione’s actions were deliberate, calculated, and aimed at sending a violent message. His attorneys maintain that law enforcement leaks exaggerated his intent, pushing the terrorism narrative unfairly.

Mangione is scheduled to return to court on December 1, when the judge will hold hearings on whether evidence—including a firearm and writings seized at his arrest—should be suppressed. His attorneys continue to argue that being prosecuted at both state and federal levels amounts to double jeopardy, though the judge has so far rejected that claim.

As the case develops, it highlights the legal complexities of prosecuting ideologically motivated killings in an era of rising political violence.