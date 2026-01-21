Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Miami Nightclub Faces Backlash After Playing Kanye West’s ‘Heil Hitler’ for Far-Right Influencers

Miami Nightclub Faces Backlash After Playing Kanye West’s ‘Heil Hitler’ for Far-Right Influencers

Hip Hop/ Rap

Miami Nightclub Faces Backlash After Playing Kanye West’s ‘Heil Hitler’ for Far-Right Influencers

Sound Plunge
Published on

A Miami Beach nightclub has come under intense scrutiny after videos circulated online showing a Nazi-themed song being played during a weekend outing involving prominent far-right influencers. Vendôme, a high-end nightclub in South Beach, issued a statement distancing itself from antisemitism after Kanye West’s controversial track “Heil Hitler” was played at the request of a group that included Nick Fuentes, Andrew Tate, Sneako, Myron Gaines, and other online personalities.

Footage shared widely on social media shows the group singing along to the song while dancing inside the club, with additional clips appearing to show Nazi salutes. The videos sparked widespread outrage from Jewish civil rights organizations, lawmakers, and social media users, who described the incident as “sickening” and deeply alarming amid a surge in antisemitic activity across the United States.

Vendôme Issues Statement, Launches Internal Review

In response to the backlash, Vendôme released a statement emphasizing that it does not condone antisemitism, hate speech, or prejudice of any kind. “We want to be unequivocally clear: Vendôme and our hospitality group do not condone antisemitism, hate speech, or prejudice of any kind,” the nightclub said. The statement added that the club’s ownership reflects a diverse group of backgrounds and faiths, including members of the Jewish community, and that management was “deeply disturbed” by the harm caused.

Vendôme said it is evaluating additional safeguards to ensure its venues are not used as platforms for offensive or extremist behavior. According to StopAntisemitism, the club’s owner later banned the influencers involved from his properties.

Song’s Controversial History and Far-Right Ties

The song “Heil Hitler,” released independently by Kanye West—now known as Ye—in 2025, was widely condemned upon release for explicit references to Adolf Hitler and Nazism. The track was subsequently removed from major streaming platforms and banned in Germany due to strict laws against extremist symbolism. Australian authorities have also cited the song in their decision to revoke West’s visa.

Several influencers present at the Miami nightclub have a history of promoting antisemitic conspiracy theories, refusing to condemn Hitler, and mocking Jewish victims of the Holocaust. The incident drew particular attention due to its apparent contradiction with Fuentes’ publicly stated rejection of nightlife culture in favor of rigid, extremist ideology.

Political and Civil Rights Condemnation

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner condemned the incident, stating that the influencers “should never have been welcomed” and that antisemitism and extremist ideology have no place in Miami Beach’s nightlife or public spaces.

Jewish advocacy groups warned that the episode reflects a broader climate of rising hate. According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), 9,354 antisemitic incidents were recorded in the United States in 2024—an average of more than 25 incidents per day—marking the highest level since tracking began nearly five decades ago.

As investigations continue, the incident has reignited debate about accountability in nightlife spaces, the influence of online extremism, and the normalization of hate speech in public settings.

  • Miami Nightclub Faces Backlash After Playing Kanye West’s ‘Heil Hitler’ for Far-Right Influencers
  • Miami Nightclub Faces Backlash After Playing Kanye West’s ‘Heil Hitler’ for Far-Right Influencers

Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Hip Hop/ Rap

Beyond Beaches - Goa Bets on Ghat Aarti to Expand Religious Tourism Mandovi River Religious Tourism

Beyond Beaches – Goa Bets on Ghat Aarti to Expand Religious Tourism
By January 21, 2026
Michael O'Leary Ryanair Launches ‘Big Idiot Seat Sale’ as Elon Musk Feud Escalates—and Sales Surge

Ryanair Launches ‘Big Idiot Seat Sale’ as Elon Musk Feud Escalates—and Sales Surge
By January 21, 2026
Nearly 90% of Crypto Investors Aware of Tax Rules, But Majority Call Them Unfair- CoinSwitch Survey

Nearly 90% of Crypto Investors Aware of Tax Rules, But Majority Call Them Unfair: CoinSwitch Survey
By January 21, 2026
A$AP Rocky and Tim Burton Unleash Surreal Chaos in ‘Air Force (Black Demarco)’ Video

A$AP Rocky and Tim Burton Unleash Surreal Chaos in ‘Air Force (Black Demarco)’ Video
By January 21, 2026
Beyond Beaches - Goa Bets on Ghat Aarti to Expand Religious Tourism Mandovi River Religious Tourism

Beyond Beaches – Goa Bets on Ghat Aarti to Expand Religious Tourism
By January 21, 2026
Rachel McAdams Honors Diane Keaton in Emotional Hollywood Walk of Fame Speech

Rachel McAdams Honors Diane Keaton in Emotional Hollywood Walk of Fame Speech
By January 21, 2026
India Retains Top Spot in Global Talent Barometer 2026 With 77% Score Talent Rankings ManpowerGroup India

India Retains Top Spot in Global Talent Barometer 2026 With 77% Score
By January 20, 2026
KTM’s Parent Company Renamed to Bajaj Mobility AG After Full Bajaj Takeover

KTM’s Parent Company Renamed to Bajaj Mobility AG After Full Bajaj Takeover
By January 16, 2026
Badshah’s Shelter 6 Vodka Redefines Clean Drinking With Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free Formulation

Badshah’s Shelter 6 Vodka Redefines Clean Drinking With Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free Formulation
By January 16, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Emergency Services Respond After Explosion Report at Rockstar North HQ, Sparking GTA 6 Fears ROckstar Games Delay

Emergency Services Respond After Explosion Report at Rockstar North HQ, Sparking GTA 6 Fears
By January 21, 2026
Pokémon TCG 2026 Release Schedule Every Confirmed Expansion and What to Expect Trading Card Game 2026

Pokémon TCG 2026 Release Schedule: Every Confirmed Expansion and What to Expect
By January 21, 2026
Matthew McConaughey Trademarks Iconic Catchphrase to Block AI Misuse

Matthew McConaughey Trademarks Iconic Catchphrase to Block AI Misuse
By January 16, 2026
X Suffers Global Outage, Leaving Thousands of Users Locked Out

X Suffers Global Outage, Leaving Thousands of Users Locked Out
By January 13, 2026
Meta Removes 550,000 Accounts as Australia Enforces Under-16 Social Media Ban

Meta Removes 550,000 Accounts as Australia Enforces Under-16 Social Media Ban
By January 13, 2026
Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Innovations

Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Innovations
By January 9, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Dr Vaidya’s and Baba Sehgal Launch Bold Rap Campaign to Break Intimacy Taboos

Dr Vaidya’s and Baba Sehgal Launch Bold Rap Campaign to Break Intimacy Taboos
By December 9, 2025
BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria
By November 18, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
By October 27, 2025
James Cameron Slams Oscars Over Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ Snubs, Says Sci-Fi Is Still Ignored

E! News

James Cameron Slams Oscars Over Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ Snubs, Says Sci-Fi Is Still Ignored
Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains Jonathan Christ Gerlach Skulls

News

Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains
Palantir Renews Multi-Year Contract With France’s DGSI, Strengthening European Intelligence Ties

Artificial Intelligence

Palantir Renews Multi-Year Contract With France’s DGSI, Strengthening European Intelligence Ties
To Top
Loading...