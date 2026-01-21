Miami Nightclub Faces Backlash After Playing Kanye West’s ‘Heil Hitler’ for Far-Right Influencers

A Miami Beach nightclub has come under intense scrutiny after videos circulated online showing a Nazi-themed song being played during a weekend outing involving prominent far-right influencers. Vendôme, a high-end nightclub in South Beach, issued a statement distancing itself from antisemitism after Kanye West’s controversial track “Heil Hitler” was played at the request of a group that included Nick Fuentes, Andrew Tate, Sneako, Myron Gaines, and other online personalities.

Footage shared widely on social media shows the group singing along to the song while dancing inside the club, with additional clips appearing to show Nazi salutes. The videos sparked widespread outrage from Jewish civil rights organizations, lawmakers, and social media users, who described the incident as “sickening” and deeply alarming amid a surge in antisemitic activity across the United States.

Vendôme Issues Statement, Launches Internal Review

In response to the backlash, Vendôme released a statement emphasizing that it does not condone antisemitism, hate speech, or prejudice of any kind. “We want to be unequivocally clear: Vendôme and our hospitality group do not condone antisemitism, hate speech, or prejudice of any kind,” the nightclub said. The statement added that the club’s ownership reflects a diverse group of backgrounds and faiths, including members of the Jewish community, and that management was “deeply disturbed” by the harm caused.

Vendôme said it is evaluating additional safeguards to ensure its venues are not used as platforms for offensive or extremist behavior. According to StopAntisemitism, the club’s owner later banned the influencers involved from his properties.

Song’s Controversial History and Far-Right Ties

The song “Heil Hitler,” released independently by Kanye West—now known as Ye—in 2025, was widely condemned upon release for explicit references to Adolf Hitler and Nazism. The track was subsequently removed from major streaming platforms and banned in Germany due to strict laws against extremist symbolism. Australian authorities have also cited the song in their decision to revoke West’s visa.

Several influencers present at the Miami nightclub have a history of promoting antisemitic conspiracy theories, refusing to condemn Hitler, and mocking Jewish victims of the Holocaust. The incident drew particular attention due to its apparent contradiction with Fuentes’ publicly stated rejection of nightlife culture in favor of rigid, extremist ideology.

Political and Civil Rights Condemnation

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner condemned the incident, stating that the influencers “should never have been welcomed” and that antisemitism and extremist ideology have no place in Miami Beach’s nightlife or public spaces.

Jewish advocacy groups warned that the episode reflects a broader climate of rising hate. According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), 9,354 antisemitic incidents were recorded in the United States in 2024—an average of more than 25 incidents per day—marking the highest level since tracking began nearly five decades ago.

As investigations continue, the incident has reignited debate about accountability in nightlife spaces, the influence of online extremism, and the normalization of hate speech in public settings.