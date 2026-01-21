Trump Administration Admits DOGE Staff Accessed Restricted Social Security Data

More in News
-
Goa Plunge
Beyond Beaches – Goa Bets on Ghat Aarti to Expand Religious Tourism
Mandovi River Project Signals Strategic Shift in Goa’s Tourism Vision
-
Aviation
Ryanair Launches ‘Big Idiot Seat Sale’ as Elon Musk Feud Escalates—and Sales Surge
Ryanair has once again demonstrated its talent for turning controversy into commercial momentum. Europe’s largest low-cost...
-
Cryptocurrency
Nearly 90% of Crypto Investors Aware of Tax Rules, But Majority Call Them Unfair: CoinSwitch Survey
As India prepares for the Union Budget in February, a new nationwide survey by CoinSwitch reveals...
-
Hollywood
Rachel McAdams Honors Diane Keaton in Emotional Hollywood Walk of Fame Speech
Rachel McAdams officially cemented her legacy in Hollywood on Tuesday (January 20) as she received a...
-
News
Zoomcar Posts Record Revenue Efficiency and Contribution Profit in December 2025
Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: ZCAR), India’s leading peer-to-peer self-drive car-sharing marketplace, has reported record contribution profitability...
-
Hip Hop/ Rap
Miami Nightclub Faces Backlash After Playing Kanye West’s ‘Heil Hitler’ for Far-Right InfluencersBy Sound Plunge
A Miami Beach nightclub has come under intense scrutiny after videos circulated online showing a Nazi-themed...
-
News
Emergency Services Respond After Explosion Report at Rockstar North HQ, Sparking GTA 6 FearsBy Tech Plunge
Emergency services were called to the Edinburgh headquarters of Rockstar North after reports of an explosion...
-
Goa Plunge
Museum of Goa to Host ‘Step into the Sea’, an Immersive Installation Exploring Goa’s Mystical Seaweed Forests
The Museum of Goa (MOG) will host Step into the Sea, a groundbreaking multidisciplinary immersive installation...
-
News
StartupInvestors.ai Launches AI Platform to Connect Bharat Founders With Global Investors
StartupInvestors.ai has officially launched a new AI-driven investor discovery platform aimed at bridging the long-standing funding...
-
Gaming
Pokémon TCG 2026 Release Schedule: Every Confirmed Expansion and What to ExpectBy Tech Plunge
The Pokémon Trading Card Game is heading into 2026 with major momentum as it approaches the...