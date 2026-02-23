Connect with us
Ofcom Hits Porn Firm With Record £1.35m Fine Over Age Verification Failures

Ofcom Hits Porn Firm With Record £1.35m Fine Over Age Verification Failures

News

Ofcom Hits Porn Firm With Record £1.35m Fine Over Age Verification Failures

Tech Plunge

By

Published on

The UK media regulator Ofcom has imposed a £1.35 million fine on adult content operator 8579 LLC for failing to implement effective age verification systems on its websites, marking the largest penalty issued under the Online Safety Act to date.

The enforcement action underscores the regulator’s tougher stance on protecting children from accessing online pornography and signals that companies ignoring compliance rules will face significant financial consequences.

Why Was 8579 LLC Fined?

According to Ofcom, 8579 LLC failed to deploy “highly effective” age checks to prevent under-18s in the UK from accessing adult content across most of its sites. The breaches occurred between 25 July and at least 19 November 2025 — shortly after new age verification requirements under the Online Safety Act came into force.

In addition to the £1.35m penalty, the company has been fined a further £50,000 for failing to respond adequately to Ofcom’s legally binding information requests.

Ofcom began investigating the firm within days of the new age-check rules taking effect, highlighting the regulator’s proactive enforcement approach.

UK Porn Site Traffic Crashes 47% After Strict Age Verification Rules — VPN Use Soars

Deadline Looms for Remaining Site

Ofcom has ordered 8579 LLC to introduce robust age verification measures on one remaining site before 17:00 GMT on Monday. Failure to comply could result in an additional £1,000 daily fine.

The regulator has also demanded a full list of all the company’s websites. If the company fails to provide the requested information, it could face an additional daily penalty of £250.

George Lusty, Ofcom’s Director of Enforcement, emphasized that adult platforms had been clearly warned.

“We have been clear that sites publishing pornography must introduce highly effective age checks,” he said. “Those that fail to do this – or ignore legally binding requests – should expect to face fines.”

The Online Safety Act Explained

The Online Safety Act is a sweeping piece of UK legislation designed to make the internet safer, particularly for children. It places legal duties on online platforms to prevent users — especially minors — from encountering harmful content, including pornography, suicide and self-harm material, and eating disorder content.

Under the Act’s Children’s Codes, platforms must demonstrate that safeguards are not merely symbolic but genuinely effective in blocking underage access.

The fine against 8579 LLC represents the strongest enforcement action yet under the new framework, signaling that regulators intend to use their expanded powers.

The wider adult industry has criticized the Online Safety Act. Aylo, the parent company of Pornhub, previously argued that the legislation has not achieved its intended goal of protecting minors.

The company also claimed that stricter regulations could drive users toward unregulated or offshore websites that operate outside UK oversight.

Nevertheless, Ofcom has already launched investigations into multiple adult sites and handed down decisions, including fines, where age verification measures were deemed inadequate.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews)

A Turning Point for Online Child Protection?

The record £1.35m fine signals a new era of regulatory enforcement in the UK’s digital landscape. With daily penalties looming for non-compliance, adult content providers face mounting pressure to implement stronger verification systems or risk escalating sanctions.

As the Online Safety Act continues to roll out, industry observers expect further scrutiny — and potentially more high-profile fines — in the months ahead.

