Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Jatin Varma Launches The Comic Book Trust of India to Champion AVGC Growth

Jatin Varma Launches The Comic Book Trust of India to Champion AVGC Growth Comic Con India Founder

Culture

Jatin Varma Launches The Comic Book Trust of India to Champion AVGC Growth

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

By

Published on

Jatin Varma, the founder of Comic Con India, has unveiled a new not-for-profit initiative to strengthen India’s comic book ecosystem. The newly formed The Comic Book Trust of India will focus on documenting, acknowledging, and elevating Indian graphic storytelling.

As part of the launch,  Jatin Varma has committed ₹1 crore from his personal earnings as the Trust’s initial corpus. The move marks his first public venture following his exit from Comic Con India and signals a shift toward long-term, ecosystem-building efforts within the Indian creative economy.

Strengthening India’s AVGC Ecosystem

The Trust aligns with the Government of India’s Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) policy and the broader Make in India initiative. By focusing on original intellectual property (IP) created by Indian talent for the Indian market, the organisation aims to strengthen the country’s AVGC-XR ecosystem.

Industry leaders have joined the advisory council, including Ashish Kulkarni, Chairman of FICCI’s Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics Forum; Akshat Rathee, co-founder and managing director of NODWIN Gaming; Manoj Satti of Penguin Random House; and entertainment journalist Mayank Shekhar. Sonal Varma has also joined as a trustee alongside Jatin Varma.

According to Jatin Varma, sustainable growth for Indian comics requires more than fan conventions and pop culture events. “Indian comics have extraordinary creative energy, but creators often build in isolation,” he noted, emphasizing the need for institutional backing and structured support systems.

Indian Comic Book Awards 2026 Announced

The Trust’s first national initiative will be the Indian Comic Book Awards 2026, designed to recognise excellence in Indian comic books and graphic storytelling. The inaugural ceremony is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on May 9, 2026.

The awards will honour creators across categories such as Best Writer, Best Artist, and Best Webcomic. The distinguished jury includes International Emmy-nominated filmmaker and animator Vaibhav Kumaresh and Archie Comics veteran Dan Parent. Submissions are currently open and will close on March 31, 2026.

The awards aim to establish a culture of critical appreciation while documenting significant contributions to the Indian comics industry each year.

Building Long-Term Institutional Support

The Comic Book Trust of India intends to go beyond awards and recognition. Its broader mandate includes supporting creators, preserving comic book culture, and building infrastructure that enables professional growth.

As India’s AVGC sector undergoes rapid expansion, original storytelling and indigenous IP are increasingly seen as vital components of global competitiveness. By creating formal recognition platforms and collaborative networks, the Trust seeks to position Indian comics as both a cultural export and a key contributor to the nation’s creative economy.

Industry observers say the initiative arrives at a pivotal moment, as India aims to establish itself as a global hub for animation, gaming, and immersive storytelling.

With financial commitment, industry backing, and a clear institutional mandate, The Comic Book Trust of India represents a significant step toward giving Indian comics the recognition and structural support that have long been overdue.

For creators across the country, the message is clear: the stage is evolving into a sustained ecosystem — and the next chapter for Indian graphic storytelling has officially begun.

  • Jatin Varma Launches The Comic Book Trust of India to Champion AVGC Growth Comic Con India Founder
  • Jatin Varma Launches The Comic Book Trust of India to Champion AVGC Growth Comic Con India Founder

Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Culture

Jesse Eisenberg to Donate Kidney to Stranger in Altruistic Act Kidney donation

Jesse Eisenberg to Donate Kidney to Stranger in Altruistic Act
By February 23, 2026
Christine Lagarde Under Pressure Over BIS Salary Amid ECB Ethics Debate European Central Bank Bank for International Settlements

Lagarde Under Pressure Over BIS Salary Amid ECB Ethics Debate
By February 23, 2026
Jatin Varma Launches The Comic Book Trust of India to Champion AVGC Growth Comic Con India Founder

Jatin Varma Launches The Comic Book Trust of India to Champion AVGC Growth
By February 23, 2026
Jesse Eisenberg to Donate Kidney to Stranger in Altruistic Act Kidney donation

Jesse Eisenberg to Donate Kidney to Stranger in Altruistic Act
By February 23, 2026
Jatin Varma Launches The Comic Book Trust of India to Champion AVGC Growth Comic Con India Founder

Jatin Varma Launches The Comic Book Trust of India to Champion AVGC Growth
By February 23, 2026
Alia Bhatt’s Hindi Speech at BAFTA 2026 The Cultural Mic Drop That Made the World Listen Sentimental Value GUCCI Dress

Alia Bhatt’s Hindi Speech at BAFTA 2026: The Cultural Mic Drop That Made the World Listen
By February 23, 2026
Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat Error Exposes Confidential Emails to AI Tool Chat leaks

Microsoft Copilot Chat Error Exposes Confidential Emails to AI Tool
By February 23, 2026
JD Design Awards 2026 Theme Unveiled in Mumbai, Empowering India’s Next Generation of Designers

JD Design Awards 2026 Theme Unveiled in Mumbai, Empowering India’s Next Generation of Designers
By February 20, 2026
Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform

Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform
By February 19, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform

Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform
By February 19, 2026
Business Lending Options for New Businesses vs. Established Businesses Business Line of Credit Fintech Lenders US

Business Lending Options for New Businesses vs. Established Businesses
By February 19, 2026
Anthropic Launches Claude Sonnet 4.6 With Major Coding and Reasoning Breakthrough OpenAI google Gemini

Anthropic Launches Claude Sonnet 4.6 With Major Coding and Reasoning Breakthrough
By February 18, 2026
Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform

Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform
By February 19, 2026
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite James Uthemier Justin Adkins Online Safety Grooming

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite
By February 11, 2026
Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads

Discord Introduces Global Age Verification Using Face Scans and ID Uploads
By February 10, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities California

3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities
By February 18, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
‘Send Help’ Rachel McAdams Unleashes Dark Comedy Fury in Sam Raimi’s Gruesome Return Sam Raimi

20th Century Studios

‘Send Help’ Rachel McAdams Unleashes Dark Comedy Fury in Sam Raimi’s Gruesome Return
Canadian Swim Star Ilya Kharun to Compete for United States in Major Nationality Switch Team Canada US

News

Canadian Swim Star Ilya Kharun to Compete for United States in Major Nationality Switch
Disney’s CEO Transition Reignites Debate as Nelson Peltz Takes Aim at Bob Iger Josh D’Amaro

News

Disney’s CEO Transition Reignites Debate as Nelson Peltz Takes Aim at Bob Iger
To Top
Loading...