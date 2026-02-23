Jatin Varma Launches The Comic Book Trust of India to Champion AVGC Growth

Jatin Varma, the founder of Comic Con India, has unveiled a new not-for-profit initiative to strengthen India’s comic book ecosystem. The newly formed The Comic Book Trust of India will focus on documenting, acknowledging, and elevating Indian graphic storytelling.

As part of the launch, Jatin Varma has committed ₹1 crore from his personal earnings as the Trust’s initial corpus. The move marks his first public venture following his exit from Comic Con India and signals a shift toward long-term, ecosystem-building efforts within the Indian creative economy.

Strengthening India’s AVGC Ecosystem

The Trust aligns with the Government of India’s Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) policy and the broader Make in India initiative. By focusing on original intellectual property (IP) created by Indian talent for the Indian market, the organisation aims to strengthen the country’s AVGC-XR ecosystem.

Industry leaders have joined the advisory council, including Ashish Kulkarni, Chairman of FICCI’s Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics Forum; Akshat Rathee, co-founder and managing director of NODWIN Gaming; Manoj Satti of Penguin Random House; and entertainment journalist Mayank Shekhar. Sonal Varma has also joined as a trustee alongside Jatin Varma.

According to Jatin Varma, sustainable growth for Indian comics requires more than fan conventions and pop culture events. “Indian comics have extraordinary creative energy, but creators often build in isolation,” he noted, emphasizing the need for institutional backing and structured support systems.

Indian Comic Book Awards 2026 Announced

The Trust’s first national initiative will be the Indian Comic Book Awards 2026, designed to recognise excellence in Indian comic books and graphic storytelling. The inaugural ceremony is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on May 9, 2026.

The awards will honour creators across categories such as Best Writer, Best Artist, and Best Webcomic. The distinguished jury includes International Emmy-nominated filmmaker and animator Vaibhav Kumaresh and Archie Comics veteran Dan Parent. Submissions are currently open and will close on March 31, 2026.

The awards aim to establish a culture of critical appreciation while documenting significant contributions to the Indian comics industry each year.

Building Long-Term Institutional Support

The Comic Book Trust of India intends to go beyond awards and recognition. Its broader mandate includes supporting creators, preserving comic book culture, and building infrastructure that enables professional growth.

As India’s AVGC sector undergoes rapid expansion, original storytelling and indigenous IP are increasingly seen as vital components of global competitiveness. By creating formal recognition platforms and collaborative networks, the Trust seeks to position Indian comics as both a cultural export and a key contributor to the nation’s creative economy.

Industry observers say the initiative arrives at a pivotal moment, as India aims to establish itself as a global hub for animation, gaming, and immersive storytelling.

With financial commitment, industry backing, and a clear institutional mandate, The Comic Book Trust of India represents a significant step toward giving Indian comics the recognition and structural support that have long been overdue.

For creators across the country, the message is clear: the stage is evolving into a sustained ecosystem — and the next chapter for Indian graphic storytelling has officially begun.