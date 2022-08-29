Ramsun Network, a new-age digital Supply Chain Finance platform, recently onboarded Dhruv Suri as the Co-Founder & Chief Growth officer. A seasoned BFSI leader, with in-depth knowledge in MSME Lending, Supply Chain Finance & Fintech Business, Dhruv will be instrumental in driving the Growth Strategy for the organisation.

The SME sector in India faces a lot of difficulties in finding competitive & timely finance, which impacts its growth to a large extent. Ramsun Network aims to help SMEs access better financing alternatives, for their working capital management, by enabling them to be a part of Supply Chain Finance solutions to grow their businesses further.

“We are at a crucial cusp of our growth and wanted the right partner who could further intensify our approach and help us scale up the business. Dhruv’s extensive knowledge and commitment to delivering results will greatly benefit the venture,” Ramesh Bisht, Co-Founder, Ramsun Network, said. “We are confident that his passion and perseverance will significantly shape our future trajectory,” he added.

An Alumnus of FMS, Delhi University, Dhruv has a diverse industry experience in Digital Lending, Business Development, and Product Management, working on many industry firsts in the start-up environment. In his previous stint, he had held various critical/Leadership positions at leading financial institutions such as GE, Religare, Clix Capital & UGRO Capital.

“I am delighted and excited to join hands with Ramesh and Sunil, seasoned professionals in building this new age platform,” said Dhruv Suri. “Supply Chain Finance is an emerging opportunity, and Ramsun Network is invested in building a future-forward platform, a critical need for the SME industry. I look forward to working with them in this vision and pushing the growth boundaries together,” he added.

Ramsun Network is a Supply chain Finance fintech platform. Incepted in 2020, the company’s vision is to provide a solution-oriented approach for enterprises and MSMEs to ease the working capital cash-flow gap. A fast, secure, and transparent platform, the company offers financial solutions for both purchase and sales sides and acts as an innovative platform for Enterprises that need funds or have surplus funds as suitable solutions are offered for both kinds of scenarios.