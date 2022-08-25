The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the pleas from social media giants, WhatsApp and Facebook, against a probe by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) pertaining to their privacy policies. The bench refused to further extend the stay granted on notices issued to these two instant messaging apps by CCI.









A bench consisting of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad passed the order, after hearing the arguments by Facebook’s attorney Mukul Rohtagi. He had argued that CCI didn’t have the necessary evidence to move forward with its inquiry into WhatsApp’s new privacy policy. Whatsapp is also owned by Facebook Inc, the world’s leading social media platform launched in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg.

In response to Rohtagi’s contention, the Additional Solicitor General appointed by the CCI testified that the probe into WhatsApp’s privacy policy was still open because it had not been revoked by any judicial body.

The bench said that the appeals by Whataspp and Facebook didn’t have any merit. Earlier on July 25, 2022, the bench reserved its order after hearing the arguments by both parties.