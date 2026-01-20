Connect with us

Audi Reveals 2026 Formula 1 Livery and Sets Sights on World Title by 2030

Formula 1

Plunge Sports
Audi F1 has officially announced its arrival as a full works Formula 1 team, unveiling its striking 2026 livery in Berlin and boldly declaring an ambition to fight for world championships by 2030. The German manufacturer’s entry marks one of the most significant shake-ups in modern F1, combining factory-backed resources with a long-term vision branded as “Mission 2030.”

Following its takeover of the Swiss-based Sauber team in 2025, Audi F1 will make its Grand Prix debut in 2026, producing its own power units from its Neuburg an der Donau facility in Germany. The team will race under the name Audi Revolut F1 Team.

A New Era Begins With Mission 2030

At the launch event, Audi Motorsport CEO Gernot Döllner described the project as more than just a motorsport venture. “Formula 1 is the most demanding stage in the world of motorsport, and we are here not just to compete, but to define the future of Vorsprung durch Technik,” he said.

While Audi F1’s press material states an objective to “win championships by 2030,” Döllner later clarified that the realistic aim is to be fighting at the front within five years. Given that Sauber finished ninth in last year’s constructors’ championship, the target underlines the scale of Audi’s ambition.

Inside the 2026 Livery and R26 Car

The 2026 livery revealed in Berlin closely mirrors the concept design first shown last November, now updated with sponsor branding and Audi’s iconic four rings. The colour scheme blends silver, exposed carbon fibre, and Lava Red, which the team says symbolises “clarity, technology, intelligence, and emotion.”

Although Audi’s actual 2026 challenger, the R26, has already completed a private filming day at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the car displayed at the launch was a show model. The real R26 will be seen in action during upcoming pre-season tests in Spain and Bahrain ahead of the season opener in Australia on March 8.

 

Binotto and Wheatley Lay the Foundations

Former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto, now heading the Audi F1 project, believes the team’s fully integrated structure is its biggest strength. With operations split across Neuburg (power unit development), Hinwil (chassis), and Bicester in the UK, Audi aims to control every aspect of performance.

“This seamless integration gives us total control over our destiny,” Mattia Binotto said. “This is the foundation upon which championships are built.”

Team principal Jonathan Wheatley echoed that sentiment, emphasising the need to build a “championship DNA” through resilience, precision, and relentless development.

Hulkenberg and Bortoleto Lead the Charge

Audi will retain Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto as its driver pairing for 2026.  Nico Hülkenberg, who scored his maiden podium last season, said the project stands out for its seriousness and energy. Gabriel Bortoleto called racing for Audi “a dream come true,” citing the brand’s legendary success in endurance racing and rallying.

Audi F1 2026 Drivers - Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto

As Formula 1 enters a new technical era in 2026, Audi F1’s arrival adds another heavyweight manufacturer to the grid. Whether Mission 2030 proves achievable remains to be seen, but the message from Berlin was unmistakable: Audi is in Formula 1 for the long haul.

