Carlos Sainz Criticizes F1 for Focusing on Girlfriends and Celebrities Instead of Racing

In recent years, the spotlight on drivers’ partners and celebrity guests has intensified — thanks in part to the popularity of Netflix’s Drive to Survive and the social media fame of figures like Rebecca Donaldson (Sainz’s girlfriend), Magui Corceiro (Lando Norris’s partner), and Alexandra Saint Mleux (Charles Leclerc’s girlfriend).
Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz has voiced sharp criticism of the sport’s television coverage, accusing it of prioritizing shots of drivers’ girlfriends, celebrities, and VIP guests over actual on-track racing.

Speaking on Spain’s El Partidazo de COPE radio show following the Singapore Grand Prix, the Williams driver said F1’s broadcast production has gone “overboard a little” by cutting away from key racing moments to show reaction shots from the paddock.

“They Missed All My Overtakes!” — Sainz’s Frustration Boils Over

The Singapore Grand Prix wasn’t the most thrilling race of the season, but for Sainz, there were still moments worth watching — ones fans never saw.

Carlos Sainz, who started near the back of the grid and battled his way up to 10th place, said none of his four or five late-race overtakes were captured on the world feed. “Last weekend, they didn’t show any of the overtakes I did at the end, nor Fernando’s pursuit of Lewis. They missed a lot of things,” Sainz complained.

Fans watching from home also missed Fernando Alonso’s dramatic chase of Lewis Hamilton for seventh place, as TV coverage focused instead on Lando Norris and Max Verstappen’s battle for second.

Alonso Joins In: “Let’s Focus on the Racing”

Carlos Sainz wasn’t the only Spanish driver frustrated. Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso echoed the criticism on social media, humorously suggesting that F1’s broadcasters should “fine-tune the main coverage and bring all the on-track excitement to the fans!

His post quickly went viral among F1 fans, many of whom have long complained about the sport’s increasing focus on glamour over grit.

Lewis Hamilton Hit With Five-Second Penalty at Singapore GP

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

The Rise of the “F1 Girlfriends” Phenomenon

While Sainz acknowledges that reaction shots can add emotion to the broadcast, he insists they shouldn’t come at the cost of missing the race. “I understand if there’s an overtake or a tense moment, showing a reaction makes sense,” Sainz said. “But the competition must be respected. Don’t lose sight of the main thing.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carlos Sainz (@carlossainz55)

F1 Responds: “We Never Compromise on the Racing”

In response, an F1 spokesperson defended the broadcast strategy, emphasizing that the goal is to balance on-track coverage with “context moments” showing fans, celebrities, and grandstands. “We always focus on giving our fans the best possible footage of the race,” the statement read. “We are always in pursuit of excellence and improvement.”

Still, with drivers and fans alike expressing frustration, the debate over whether Formula 1 is prioritizing spectacle over sport seems far from over.

Loading...