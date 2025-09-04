Connect with us

Serena Williams Becomes Co-Owner of Toronto Tempo — And Fans Turn It Into a Drake Joke

Serena Williams Becomes Co-Owner of Toronto Tempo — And Fans Turn It Into a Drake Joke

Serena Williams Becomes Co-Owner of Toronto Tempo — And Fans Turn It Into a Drake Joke

Tennis legend Serena Williams is stepping into a new arena: WNBA ownership. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has officially secured a stake in the Toronto Tempo, one of the league’s highly anticipated expansion franchises. But while Williams’ latest business move is a huge milestone for women’s sports, fans on social media couldn’t resist adding a playful twist — dragging Drake into the conversation.

A Vision Realized in the WNBA

Serena Williams had publicly expressed interest in owning a WNBA team last year, and now her vision has come to life. As part of her role, she’ll not only be an investor but also play a hands-on part in shaping the team’s culture and brand identity. Williams will help design future jerseys and contribute to merchandise collaborations, ensuring the Toronto Tempo represents both athletic excellence and style.



Her involvement reflects a broader trend of high-profile athletes investing in women’s sports. Serena Williams joins the likes of Tom Brady, Naomi Osaka, and LeBron James, who have also backed women’s basketball ventures in recent years. The move underscores the growing commercial and cultural influence of the WNBA as it expands into new markets.

Drake at Wimbledon - Watching Serena Williams Match

Drake at Wimbledon – Watching Serena Williams’ Match

Enter Drake — Well, Sort Of

While Serena Williams was making headlines for her business acumen, fans quickly noticed the Toronto connection — and the jokes practically wrote themselves. Drake, who famously dated Serena Williams years ago and is Toronto’s most recognizable cultural ambassador, instantly became the butt of countless memes.

From comments like “Drake courtside every game now” to playful speculation about him dropping a whole new album inspired by Serena’s ownership move, the internet wasted no time linking the two. Many fans referenced Williams’ Super Bowl cameo with Kendrick Lamar, where the trolling of Drake first gained traction.

Twitter (X) threads and Instagram posts flooded timelines, with some joking that the Toronto Tempo should collaborate with Drake on a soundtrack, while others insisted Serena Williams’ new role is the ultimate power move.

 

More Than Just a Meme

Beyond the jokes, Serena Williams’ investment signals a significant step forward for the WNBA’s growth. The Toronto Tempo will bring professional women’s basketball to Canada for the first time, expanding the league’s global reach. Having an international icon like Serena Williams on board amplifies the team’s visibility and marketability from day one.

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence

Her impact off the court is already legendary — from venture capital investments to fashion collaborations — and her move into team ownership reinforces her legacy as a trailblazer for women in sports and business.

While social media may be busy trolling Drake, Serena Williams is proving once again that she’s focused on bigger things. With the Toronto Tempo, she’s helping to grow the WNBA, inspire young athletes, and make history in yet another field.

Drake memes aside, this is a win for Serena, a win for Toronto, and a win for women’s basketball.

Loading...