Trump Slams NFL’s ‘Crazy’ Decision to Pick Bad Bunny for 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The NFL’s announcement that Bad Bunny will headline the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show has ignited a political firestorm — with former President Donald Trump leading the charge against the Puerto Rican megastar. Speaking on Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Reports on Monday night, Trump blasted the league for its choice, calling it “absolutely ridiculous” and admitting he had “never heard” of the Grammy-winning artist.

“I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing it — it’s like, crazy,” Donald Trump said, blaming the decision on “some promoter they hired.” The former president went on to criticize the NFL’s revamped kickoff rule, calling it “ridiculous,” before pivoting back to his frustration over the halftime show.







Bad Bunny Fires Back — With Style and Humor

Bad Bunny, however, seemed completely unfazed. During his recent Saturday Night Live appearance, the 30-year-old superstar mocked his critics with a sly smile, delivering part of his monologue in Spanish before adding in English, “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn.”

The performance drew roaring applause and a wave of praise on social media, where fans celebrated his confident clapback. The Latin artist — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — has long been outspoken about immigration issues and social justice, having endorsed Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election.

Bad Bunny also made headlines earlier this year for excluding the U.S. from his upcoming world tour, citing concerns that ICE agents might target his shows. “It’s something we were very concerned about,” he told i-D magazine, referencing potential immigration crackdowns at concert venues.

Politics, Pop, and the Super Bowl Stage

This isn’t the first time the Super Bowl halftime show has collided with political controversy. In 2020, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira made headlines for a performance that featured Lopez wrapped in a Puerto Rican flag and symbolically freeing children from cages — widely interpreted as a protest of Trump’s immigration policies.

Now, with Bad Bunny set to take the stage in February 2026, many are viewing the moment as a breakthrough for Latin representation in mainstream American pop culture. Yet, right-wing figures have been quick to criticize the move. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene warned of “demonic sexual performances,” while Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem suggested ICE agents could be stationed outside the stadium.

The Bigger Picture: A Cultural Flashpoint

Bad Bunny, one of the most-streamed artists in the world with over 107 billion Spotify streams, represents a new generation of global artists whose success transcends borders, languages, and politics. His Super Bowl performance — the first by a Puerto Rican solo headliner — is being hailed as a milestone moment for diversity in American entertainment.

Meanwhile, Trump’s comments have only amplified the cultural divide between his political base and the broader entertainment world. Whether or not he “knows” Bad Bunny, the rapper-singer’s star power — and his message of unity and pride — seem to be resonating with millions who do.