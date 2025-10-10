No Doubt Reunites for Las Vegas Sphere Residency—Gwen Stefani Becomes First Woman to Headline the Iconic Venue

Las Vegas is about to get a little more “Hella Good.” Billboard has confirmed that Gwen Stefani and her band No Doubt will reunite for a six-show residency at the Las Vegas Sphere, making Stefani the first woman to headline the state-of-the-art venue owned by Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

The announcement marks yet another high-profile reunion for the Anaheim-born group, who helped define the sound of 1990s pop-rock. The Sphere, famous for its 17,600-seat capacity and immersive visuals, has previously hosted acts like U2, Dead & Company, Eagles, and Backstreet Boys. Now, it’s Stefani’s turn to light up the massive orb.







The Band’s Triumphant Return

This 2026 residency comes after a series of emotional reunion performances. No Doubt first reunited at Coachella 2024, thrilling fans with an 80-minute set packed with hits from Tragic Kingdom and a surprise duet with Olivia Rodrigo on “Bathwater.” They followed it up in early 2025 with a FireAid benefit show in Los Angeles, performing to raise money for victims of the Pacific Palisades wildfire.

With the Sphere residency, No Doubt is stepping fully back into the spotlight—and rewriting history while doing it. “It’s surreal to think how far we’ve come,” Stefani said in a recent interview. “To play together again, in a space like the Sphere, feels like a full-circle moment.”

From Ska Roots to Global Icons

Formed in Anaheim, California in 1986, No Doubt rose from the ska and punk underground to mainstream superstardom with 1995’s Tragic Kingdom. The album’s anthems—“Just a Girl,” “Spiderwebs,” and the heartbreak classic “Don’t Speak”—cemented their legacy as one of the most influential pop-rock bands of the era.

Across six studio albums, No Doubt earned two Grammy Awards and nine nominations, blending ska, pop, and new wave in a sound that shaped late-’90s radio. After their 2015 hiatus, Stefani’s solo career took center stage with the chart-topping Love. Angel. Music. Baby. and her breakout hit “Hollaback Girl.”

Now, a decade later, fans are getting what once seemed impossible: No Doubt reunited, and ready to reclaim their place in pop history.

The Sphere Residency: A New Era of Live Music

The Las Vegas Sphere, which opened in 2023, is renowned for its next-generation visuals and surround sound technology—making it the perfect venue for a band known for bold style and energy. The residency’s exact dates haven’t been revealed, but the venue’s calendar is already packed through mid-April 2026.

Still, the anticipation is electric. For longtime fans, this won’t just be another concert—it’s a cultural milestone. With Stefani breaking barriers as the Sphere’s first female headliner, No Doubt’s return isn’t just nostalgic—it’s historic.