Jerry Greenfield Quits Ben & Jerry’s After Social Activism Clash With Unilever

Jerry Greenfield, co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s, has officially stepped down from the brand he helped build into a global ice cream powerhouse. His resignation, announced through a heartfelt letter shared on social media by fellow co-founder Ben Cohen, comes after escalating disputes with parent company Unilever over the brand’s long-standing tradition of political and social activism.

Jerry Greenfield described his exit as “one of the hardest and most painful decisions” of his life, but said he could no longer “in good conscience” work for a company he believes has been silenced by corporate interference.

The Roots of the Row

Ben & Jerry’s, founded in 1978 in Vermont, became as famous for its quirky flavors as for its outspoken political stances. From LGBTQ+ rights to climate change, the brand has consistently championed progressive causes.

The flashpoint came in 2021 when the company announced it would no longer sell ice cream in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, sparking controversy. Since then, tensions between Ben & Jerry’s independent board and Unilever have grown.

Jerry Greenfield and Ben Cohen claim that Unilever has undermined a 2000 acquisition agreement that guaranteed the brand’s social mission would remain independent. The dispute reached U.S. courts earlier this year when Ben & Jerry’s accused Unilever of silencing its activism, including attempts to stop the company from criticizing then-President Donald Trump.

Ben Cohen Speaks Out

Speaking on BBC Radio 4, Ben Cohen defended his partner’s decision, saying, “Jerry has a really big heart and this conflict with Unilever was breaking it.” Cohen vowed to continue pushing for Ben & Jerry’s independence from within, accusing Unilever of “usurping the power” of the independent board.

The rift has also coincided with other flashpoints: earlier this year, Unilever ousted Ben & Jerry’s CEO David Stever, and Ben Cohen himself was arrested during a protest in Washington, D.C. over U.S. military aid to Israel.

Unilever Responds

Unilever, currently spinning off its ice cream division into a new company that includes Magnum, has pushed back against Jerry Greenfield’s accusations. A spokesperson expressed gratitude for his contributions but insisted the company remains committed to Ben & Jerry’s “values-based position in the world.”

Still, analysts note that Unilever has attempted to rein in activism that could damage its global reputation, particularly around sensitive issues like Israel and Gaza.

Jerry Greenfield’s departure raises pressing questions about the future of Ben & Jerry’s identity. The brand’s unique blend of activism and indulgence has been central to its image—and its success.

As consumer brands face increasing scrutiny over political neutrality versus advocacy, Ben & Jerry’s may now find itself at a crossroads: stick to its activist DNA or soften its stances under Unilever’s influence.

For Jerry Greenfield, however, the choice was clear: “I don’t want to be associated with what’s happening now.”