Trump Sparks Viral Moment by Calling Italian PM Giorgia Meloni a “Beautiful Young Woman” During Ceasefire Event

U.S. President Donald Trump once again found himself at the center of a viral controversy — this time for his remarks about Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a diplomatic event in Egypt. While addressing world leaders gathered to celebrate the Israel–Hamas ceasefire deal he helped broker, Trump paused mid-speech to compliment Meloni’s appearance, calling her a “beautiful young woman.”

The offhand comment drew mixed reactions — laughter, awkward smiles, and no shortage of social media chatter.

“I’ll Take My Chances” — Trump’s Compliment That Turned Heads

Listing the leaders in attendance, Donald Trump joked about the perils of praising women in politics before proceeding anyway. “We have a woman, a young woman — I’m not allowed to say it, because usually it’s the end of your political career if you say it — she’s a beautiful young woman,” Trump said with a smirk. “Now, if you use the word ‘beautiful’ in the United States about a woman, that’s the end of your career. But I’ll take my chances.”

Turning toward Meloni, Trump added, “You don’t mind being called beautiful, right? Because you are.”

The microphones captured Giorgia Meloni laughing softly, appearing slightly amused but composed. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave a brief, polite smile, while Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif appeared to enjoy the moment more openly.

Giorgia Meloni responded with a gracious smile, gesturing that she took no offense, as Trump continued, “Thank you very much for coming, we appreciate it. She wanted to be here, and she’s incredible. They really respect her in Italy — she’s very successful, very successful.”

Not the First Time Trump Complimented Meloni

This isn’t Donald Trump’s first public compliment directed at Giorgia Meloni. In August, he was overheard on a hot mic telling her, “You look fantastic.” Earlier in April, after Meloni delivered a statement in Italian regarding the Russia-Ukraine war at the White House, Trump reportedly said, “That was so beautiful! What the hell did you say?”

Their interactions have fueled both amusement and criticism — with supporters calling Donald Trump’s remarks lighthearted and respectful, and critics viewing them as tone-deaf amid serious diplomatic proceedings.

Clips of the exchange quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, with users debating whether Trump’s words were charming, awkward, or inappropriate. Hashtags like #TrumpMeloni and #BeautifulYoungWoman trended overnight.

Political commentators have noted that Trump often relies on personal charm and showmanship during international appearances, blending flattery with humor — tactics that sometimes blur the line between diplomacy and spectacle.

Despite the viral frenzy, both Donald Trump and Giorgia Meloni appeared unfazed by the moment, which ended with applause as Trump moved on to thank Norway’s delegation.