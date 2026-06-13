Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Olivia Rodrigo Unveils ‘Stupid Song’ Video and Emotional Robert Smith Duet on New Album

Olivia Rodrigo Unveils ‘Stupid Song’ Video and Emotional Robert Smith Duet on New Album You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love

Album Drop

Olivia Rodrigo Unveils ‘Stupid Song’ Video and Emotional Robert Smith Duet on New Album

Sound Plunge

By

Published on

Pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo has released the official music video for her latest single, “Stupid Song,” offering fans a cinematic journey through the streets of New York City while continuing the rollout of her highly anticipated third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.

The music video of Stupid Song transforms iconic city locations, including Central Park and a neighborhood convenience store, into the backdrop for an introspective story about love, insecurity, and self-discovery. Accompanied by a group of ballerinas, Olivia Rodrigo wanders through Manhattan, blending dreamlike visuals with the emotional storytelling that has become her signature style.

The release further cements Rodrigo’s reputation as one of pop music’s most compelling songwriters, combining vulnerability with vivid imagery.

Olivia Rodrigo Brings Out Weezer for Epic Surprise Performance at Lollapalooza 2025

‘Stupid Song’ Highlights Rodrigo’s Evolving Storytelling

Featured as the second track on her new album, “Stupid Song” follows previously released singles “Drop Dead” and “The Cure.” The song explores the complexities of modern relationships, self-doubt, and the struggle to make sense of intense emotions.

Critics and fans alike have praised the track for showcasing a more mature perspective compared to Olivia Rodrigo’s earlier work. While her breakthrough hit “Drivers License” captured teenage heartbreak, her latest material delves deeper into the emotional realities of adulthood and complicated relationships.

The New York-inspired visuals complement the song’s reflective tone, presenting the city as both a source of inspiration and a backdrop for personal turmoil.

Surprise Collaboration With Robert Smith

Alongside the album release, Rodrigo also unveiled “what’s wrong with me,” a duet featuring Robert Smith of The Cure.

The collaboration marks Olivia Rodrigo’s first original song duet outside of soundtrack and television-related projects. The emotionally charged track explores the mental and emotional strain of a troubled relationship, with both artists sharing perspectives on uncertainty, vulnerability, and self-reflection.

Robert Smith joins Olivia Rodrigo during the second verse before the pair unite for a powerful final chorus, creating one of the album’s most talked-about moments.

Their collaboration follows a growing friendship between the two artists. Smith previously joined Rodrigo on stage at Glastonbury in 2025, and references to The Cure’s music have appeared in Rodrigo’s recent work.

Speaking about the duet, Rodrigo described the experience as surreal, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with one of her longtime musical influences.

New Album Signals a Creative Evolution

Produced by Olivia Rodrigo’s longtime collaborator Dan Nigro, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love features 13 tracks that blend pop, alternative rock, and emotional balladry.

The album explores themes of love, loss, mental health, identity, and personal growth, signaling a new chapter in Rodrigo’s artistic journey.

To support the release, the Grammy-winning singer will embark on her massive Unraveled Tour later this year. The global trek is expected to be one of the biggest music tours of 2026 and 2027, with demand already proving exceptionally strong.

With the release of “Stupid Song” and her acclaimed new album, Olivia Rodrigo continues to demonstrate why she remains one of the defining voices of her generation.

  • Olivia Rodrigo Unveils ‘Stupid Song’ Video and Emotional Robert Smith Duet on New Album You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love
  • Olivia Rodrigo Unveils ‘Stupid Song’ Video and Emotional Robert Smith Duet on New Album You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love

Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Album Drop

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

Slow Horses Season 6 Gets September Release Date as Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at Lenny Rush Gary Oldman

Apple TV+

Slow Horses Season 6 Gets September Release Date as Apple TV+ Reveals First Look at Lenny Rush
By June 12, 2026
Mark Wahlberg Stuns Fans With Dramatic Transformation in ‘By Any Means’ Trailer Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Greg Scarpa

Movies & Documentaries

Mark Wahlberg Stuns Fans With Dramatic Transformation in ‘By Any Means’ Trailer
By June 12, 2026
Brad Pitt Faces the Wild With a Loyal Dog in ‘Heart of the Beast’ Trailer David Ayer Survival Thriller Paramount Pictures J K Simmons

Movies & Documentaries

Brad Pitt Faces the Wild With a Loyal Dog in ‘Heart of the Beast’ Trailer
By June 12, 2026
Kanye West and Bianca Censori Turn Heads With Unusual ‘Gemini Season’ Music Video Kinky Milk Bully Deluxe

Hip Hop/ Rap

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Turn Heads With Unusual ‘Gemini Season’ Music Video
By June 11, 2026
Green Day-Inspired Comedy ‘Nimrods’ Hits Theaters This Summer After Trailer Debut Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool, Mason Thames and Mckenna Grace

Movies & Documentaries

Green Day-Inspired Comedy ‘Nimrods’ Hits Theaters This Summer After Trailer Debut
By June 11, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

Anthropic CEO Defends Military AI Use Amid Questions Over Iran School Bombing Claude AI

AI Ethics

Anthropic CEO Defends Military AI Use Amid Questions Over Iran School Bombing
By June 13, 2026
Facebook and Instagram Back Online After Major Outage Disrupts Thousands of Users

Meta

Facebook and Instagram Back Online After Major Outage Disrupts Thousands of Users
By June 12, 2026
Google Director Resigns Over Pentagon AI Contract, Says Company Has ‘Lost Its Moral Compass’ René Mayrhofer Android Platform Security

AI Ethics

Google Director Resigns Over Pentagon AI Contract, Says Company Has ‘Lost Its Moral Compass’
By June 12, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

Adidas Crowns Mohamed Salah a Modern-Day Egyptian King in New FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign

Advertising

Adidas Crowns Mohamed Salah a Modern-Day Egyptian King in New FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign
FIFA World Cup 2026 Album Unites Shakira, LISA, Rema and Global Music Superstars Anitta

FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2026 Album Unites Shakira, LISA, Rema and Global Music Superstars
Latto Responds to Joe Budden’s Drake Flow Claims With Handwritten Lyric Proof 21 Savage

Album Drop

Latto Responds to Joe Budden’s Drake Flow Claims With Handwritten Lyric Proof
Berkshire Hathaway Invests Another $10 Billion in Alphabet, Strengthening AI Strategy Google AI Warren Buffet

Artificial Intelligence

Berkshire Hathaway Invests Another $10 Billion in Alphabet, Strengthening AI Strategy
Drake Nears Historic 100 Million Spotify Monthly Listeners Milestone Amid ICEMAN Success Billboard

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Nears Historic 100 Million Spotify Monthly Listeners Milestone Amid ICEMAN Success
‘The Social Reckoning’ Trailer Unveiled Jeremy Strong Takes Over as Mark Zuckerberg in Facebook Social network Sequel Jeremy Allen White

Movies & Documentaries

‘The Social Reckoning’ Trailer Unveiled: Jeremy Strong Takes Over as Mark Zuckerberg in Facebook Sequel
Sam Levinson Reveals Drake’s Key Role in ‘Euphoria’ Success as HBO Series Officially Ends

HBO

Sam Levinson Reveals Drake’s Key Role in ‘Euphoria’ Success as HBO Series Officially Ends
US House Passes War Powers Resolution Challenging Trump’s Authority in Iran Conflict

News

US House Passes War Powers Resolution Challenging Trump’s Authority in Iran Conflict
Bill Gates Faces Congressional Questions Over Jeffrey Epstein Relationship House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer

News

Bill Gates Faces Congressional Questions Over Jeffrey Epstein Relationship
Supergirl Tickets Are Finally Here And Jason Momoa’s Lobo Is Already Stealing the Spotlight Craig Gillespie James Gunn

DC Studios

Supergirl Tickets Are Finally Here — And Jason Momoa’s Lobo Is Already Stealing the Spotlight
Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lioness’ Season 3 Gets August Premiere Date on Paramount+ Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman.

Movies & Documentaries

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Lioness’ Season 3 Gets August Premiere Date on Paramount+
agnt8x Launches AI Agent Recruitment Platform, Aiming to Become the ‘Workday for AI Workers’

Artificial Intelligence

agnt8x Launches AI Agent Recruitment Platform, Aiming to Become the ‘Workday for AI Workers’
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Reunite for Rare Family Dinner at Malibu Hotspot

E! News

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Reunite for Rare Family Dinner at Malibu Hotspot
‘Michael’ Sets Digital Release Date After $850 Million Box Office Triumph Jaffar Jackson Lionsgate 9th June

Biopic

‘Michael’ Sets Digital Release Date After $850 Million Box Office Triumph
Madonna Turns Times Square Into a Pride Party, Debuts New ‘Confessions II’ Music Concert New York Stuart Price

Album Announcement

Madonna Turns Times Square Into a Pride Party, Debuts New ‘Confessions II’ Music
Lewis Hamilton and Zlatan Ibrahimović Take on Madrid’s New F1 Circuit in Virtual Showdown EA SPORTS F1 25’s 2026 Season Pack MADRING

EA Sports

Lewis Hamilton and Zlatan Ibrahimović Take on Madrid’s New F1 Circuit in Virtual Showdown
CBS News Fires Scott Pelley After Heated Clash Over Future of 60 Minutes Nick Bilton

News

CBS News Fires Scott Pelley After Heated Clash Over Future of 60 Minutes
Germany Suffers Shock Defeat in UN Security Council Vote, Blames Geopolitical Tensions German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul German Chancellor Friedrich Merz

News

Germany Suffers Shock Defeat in UN Security Council Vote, Blames Geopolitical Tensions
Charli XCX Announces New Album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ Featuring Martin Scorsese on Cover Marc Jacobs John Cale Martin Scorsese

Album Announcement

Charli XCX Announces New Album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ Featuring Martin Scorsese on Cover
Donald Trump Names Todd Blanche as Pick for Permanent Attorney General Role Personal Attorney Lawyer

News

Trump Names Todd Blanche as Pick for Permanent Attorney General Role
Kanye West and Bianca Censori Turn Heads With Unusual ‘Gemini Season’ Music Video Kinky Milk Bully Deluxe

Hip Hop/ Rap

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Turn Heads With Unusual ‘Gemini Season’ Music Video
Iranian Drone Strike on Kuwait Airport Kills Indian National, Injures Dozens Amid Escalating Gulf Tensions US Qesham ISland

News

Iranian Drone Strike on Kuwait Airport Kills Indian National, Injures Dozens Amid Escalating Gulf Tensions
To Top
Loading...