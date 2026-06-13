Olivia Rodrigo Unveils ‘Stupid Song’ Video and Emotional Robert Smith Duet on New Album

Pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo has released the official music video for her latest single, “Stupid Song,” offering fans a cinematic journey through the streets of New York City while continuing the rollout of her highly anticipated third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.

The music video of Stupid Song transforms iconic city locations, including Central Park and a neighborhood convenience store, into the backdrop for an introspective story about love, insecurity, and self-discovery. Accompanied by a group of ballerinas, Olivia Rodrigo wanders through Manhattan, blending dreamlike visuals with the emotional storytelling that has become her signature style.

The release further cements Rodrigo’s reputation as one of pop music’s most compelling songwriters, combining vulnerability with vivid imagery.

‘Stupid Song’ Highlights Rodrigo’s Evolving Storytelling

Featured as the second track on her new album, “Stupid Song” follows previously released singles “Drop Dead” and “The Cure.” The song explores the complexities of modern relationships, self-doubt, and the struggle to make sense of intense emotions.

Critics and fans alike have praised the track for showcasing a more mature perspective compared to Olivia Rodrigo’s earlier work. While her breakthrough hit “Drivers License” captured teenage heartbreak, her latest material delves deeper into the emotional realities of adulthood and complicated relationships.

The New York-inspired visuals complement the song’s reflective tone, presenting the city as both a source of inspiration and a backdrop for personal turmoil.

Surprise Collaboration With Robert Smith

Alongside the album release, Rodrigo also unveiled “what’s wrong with me,” a duet featuring Robert Smith of The Cure.

The collaboration marks Olivia Rodrigo’s first original song duet outside of soundtrack and television-related projects. The emotionally charged track explores the mental and emotional strain of a troubled relationship, with both artists sharing perspectives on uncertainty, vulnerability, and self-reflection.

Robert Smith joins Olivia Rodrigo during the second verse before the pair unite for a powerful final chorus, creating one of the album’s most talked-about moments.

Their collaboration follows a growing friendship between the two artists. Smith previously joined Rodrigo on stage at Glastonbury in 2025, and references to The Cure’s music have appeared in Rodrigo’s recent work.

Speaking about the duet, Rodrigo described the experience as surreal, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with one of her longtime musical influences.

New Album Signals a Creative Evolution

Produced by Olivia Rodrigo’s longtime collaborator Dan Nigro, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love features 13 tracks that blend pop, alternative rock, and emotional balladry.

The album explores themes of love, loss, mental health, identity, and personal growth, signaling a new chapter in Rodrigo’s artistic journey.

To support the release, the Grammy-winning singer will embark on her massive Unraveled Tour later this year. The global trek is expected to be one of the biggest music tours of 2026 and 2027, with demand already proving exceptionally strong.

With the release of “Stupid Song” and her acclaimed new album, Olivia Rodrigo continues to demonstrate why she remains one of the defining voices of her generation.