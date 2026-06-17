Sean Penn to Direct January 6 Drama as Bradley Cooper Eyes Lead Role

Industry observers have also pointed to the changing media landscape, particularly with the proposed merger involving Warner Bros. Discovery and interests linked to David Ellison, whose family has maintained ties to Donald Trump.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Sean Penn is returning to the director’s chair with a politically charged new project centered around the events of Jan 6, 2021. The untitled drama, set up at Warner Bros., will reportedly explore the early life of a police officer who later found himself caught in the U.S. Capitol attack.

Bradley Cooper is currently in talks to star in the lead role, although no official casting agreement has been finalized.

A Character Study Set Against a Historic Event

According to reports, the film is not being positioned strictly as a January 6 movie. Instead, insiders describe it as an “unexpected story about friendship” that examines the personal journey of a real-life police officer whose experiences eventually placed him at the center of one of the most significant moments in modern American history.

The identity of the officer who inspired the story remains undisclosed, though sources indicate the project has received support from its real-life subject.

Sean Penn wrote the screenplay and is set to produce alongside John Ira Palmer and John Wildermuth under their Projected Picture Works banner.

Production is currently targeting a mid-2027 start date.

Bradley Cooper in Talks for Leading Role

Five-time Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper is being considered for the central role. If finalized, the film would add another high-profile project to Cooper’s already impressive résumé.

The actor recently directed and starred in films such as Maestro and A Star Is Born, earning widespread acclaim for his work behind the camera. He is also set to appear in the upcoming Ocean’s 11 prequel alongside Margot Robbie.

Observers have noted that Bradley Cooper’s experience portraying complex American figures in films like American Sniper could make him a natural fit for the role.

Sean Penn Returns to Warner Bros.

The project marks a reunion between Sean Penn and Warner Bros. following the success of One Battle After Another, which reportedly earned Penn his third Academy Award.

Penn’s directing credits include acclaimed films such as Into the Wild, The Indian Runner, and The Pledge. Throughout his career, he has frequently tackled socially and politically resonant themes.

The actor and filmmaker has also been outspoken about his political views, previously attending public hearings related to the January 6 Capitol investigation.

Political Context May Draw Attention

The film arrives at a time when discussions surrounding the January 6 Capitol attack remain deeply divisive in American politics.

Industry observers have also pointed to the changing media landscape, particularly with the proposed merger involving Warner Bros. Discovery and interests linked to David Ellison, whose family has maintained ties to Donald Trump.

Despite potential controversy, the project underscores Hollywood’s continued interest in exploring real-world events through character-driven storytelling.

With Sean Penn directing and Bradley Cooper potentially starring, the untitled drama is already shaping up to be one of the most closely watched film projects in development.