The Centre’s schemes like Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local are the new definitions of Swadeshi, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah. These were all promoted and propagated by Mahatma Gandhi to rebuild India after achieving freedom. Shah said this was forgotten for several years before being a new lease of life by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.









The Home Minister made this comments at the unveiling of a wall mural of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of the great leader’s death anniversary. The mural has been installed by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). It adorns a wall on the Sabarmati riverfront. It has been made on a 100 sq metre aluminum plate using 2,975 clay pots made by 75 potters.

Shah highlighted that Mahatma Gandhi not only fought for India’s freedom, but also offered many ways to rebuild India after it had achieved freedom through swadeshi, satyagrah, swabhasha, sadhan shuddhi, aparigraha (non-possessiveness), prayer, fast and simplicity.

“Mahatma Gandhi instilled these ideas in the consciousness of the citizens while fighting against the British, as as to make them the base for the country’s reconstruction after it achieved freedom,” he said. “Unfortunately, while homeage was paid to the photos of Bapu, and he found mention in speeches for many years, Khadi, handicrafts, use of swabhasha and swadeshi were forgotten. After becoming the prime minister, Narendra Modi gave a new lease of life to all these ideas.”

The minister highlighted that the Centre’s schemes such as Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local are the new definitions of swadeshi. “The concept of the economic upliftment of India, to make it the world manufacturing hub through atmanirbhar (self-reliance), and an appeal to 130 crore Indians to use indigenous products – these three ideas have emerged from Bapu’s Swadeshi movement.”

Shah said PM Modi’s efforts to renew the use of Khadi have helped the KVIC achieve a turnover of Rs 95,000 crore. “Khadi is not just the way to empower the poor, but is an example of India’s self-esteem.”

Narayan Rane, the Union MSME Minister, said Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas about Khadi, employment generation and for India to become independent are driving the country today.