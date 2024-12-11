Mitch McConnell Suffers Fall During Senate GOP Lunch, Resumes Duties Despite Injuries

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, 82, fell during a lunch on Tuesday. Initial details about his condition were unclear, prompting concern about the severity of the incident. Shortly after, his office released a statement confirming that McConnell sustained a “minor cut” to his face and a sprained wrist but was cleared to resume his duties.

“Leader Mitch McConnell tripped following lunch. He sustained a minor cut to the face and sprained his wrist. He has been cleared to resume his schedule,” a spokesperson for the senator stated.

The Kentucky senator, who has faced health challenges, was seen later in the day leaving his office with a wrist brace and a visible bandage under his left eye. When reporters approached him about his condition, Mitch McConnell simply responded, “Good.”

Newly-elected Senate Republican Leader John Thune, set to succeed McConnell in January, addressed the media after the incident, stating, “He’s fine, he’s in his office,” and deferred additional details to Mitch McConnell’s staff.

Mitch McConnell’s fall follows a series of health incidents over the past year. In March 2023, he suffered a concussion and a fractured rib after falling at a Washington hotel, leading to a six-week absence from the Senate. Additionally, McConnell sparked public concern during two separate episodes last year when he appeared to freeze momentarily while speaking to reporters. Despite these incidents, the Capitol physician cleared him to continue his work.

A polio survivor who has walked with a noticeable limp for years, Mitch McConnell announced in February that he would step down from his leadership role after two decades at the helm.

Tuesday’s fall, though minor, reminds us of the challenges faced by older lawmakers navigating high-pressure government roles. Despite his injuries, McConnell demonstrated his resilience by participating in a Senate vote later that afternoon, affirming his commitment to his duties.