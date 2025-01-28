Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Selena Gomez’s Emotional Video on ICE Raids Sparks Controversy

Selena Gomez’s Emotional Video on ICE Raids Sparks Controversy Tom Homan Selena Gomez Crying

Trump Presidency

Selena Gomez’s Emotional Video on ICE Raids Sparks Controversy

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Selena Gomez recently made headlines with a now-deleted Instagram post in which she broke down in tears over reports of ICE raids targeting undocumented immigrants. The emotional video quickly went viral, sparking both support and backlash. Selena Gomez, known for her activism and massive online following, expressed deep sorrow and helplessness in the face of escalating deportations under the Trump administration.

“All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could have done something, but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise,” Selena Gomez tearfully said in the video. Her heartfelt plea resonated with many of her fans but also drew criticism from others who accused her of being out of touch.

A Divisive Reaction

Former ICE Director Tom Homan addressed Gomez’s video during a Fox News segment, defending the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Tom Homan dismissed the claims Selena Gomez made in her video, stating that ICE operations target undocumented immigrants with criminal records.

“If they don’t like it, then go to Congress and change the law. We’re going to do this operation without apology,” Homan said. “We’re gonna make our community safer. It is all for the good of this nation. And we’re gonna keep going. No apologies. We’re moving forward.”

Homan also claimed that families were not being arrested during the raids and reiterated that ICE operations were lawful. Over the weekend alone, ICE reportedly made 286 arrests on Saturday and 956 on Sunday, with Homan promising continuous enforcement.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents guiding undocumented migrants onto a U.S Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft for deportation to Guatemala 3On Sunday alone, ICE made 956 arrests.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents guiding undocumented migrants onto a U.S Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft for deportation to Guatemala 3. On Sunday alone, ICE made 956 arrests.

Backlash and Empathy

The video sparked intense debate on social media. Many fans praised Selena Gomez for using her platform to advocate for vulnerable communities. They applauded her courage in expressing raw emotion and addressing the human impact of immigration policies.

However, others criticized her for what they perceived as an oversimplified and emotional response to a complex issue. Selena Gomez removed the video shortly after posting it and later shared a statement on her Instagram story: “Apparently, it’s not okay to show empathy for people.”

Her response highlighted the tightrope public figures walk when addressing politically charged topics, especially when their comments go viral.

Ongoing Legal and Ethical Debates

The ICE raids have sparked broader legal and ethical debates, with advocacy groups filing lawsuits against the Trump administration. Organizations like the Quakers have criticized actions such as raids in places of worship, claiming they are unconstitutional.

While Homan has defended the raids as necessary for public safety, others argue that the approach disproportionately impacts vulnerable communities. The rapid escalation of arrests—nearly 1,000 in a single day—has intensified concerns about the psychological toll on affected families and the broader immigrant community.

Selena’s Influence on Advocacy

This isn’t Selena Gomez’s first taken a stand on social issues. With over 400 million Instagram followers, she has a powerful platform to amplify causes she believes in. Her emotional video may have been polarizing, but it succeeded in drawing attention to the human stories behind the headlines.

The episode serves as a reminder of the deep divisions in public opinion over immigration policies and celebrities’ role in shaping the conversation. For Selena Gomez, speaking out in today’s highly charged political climate is a testament to the risks and rewards.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Delhi Court Clears NDTV Founders of Loan Conspiracy Allegations CBI Closure Report Accepted

Delhi Court Clears NDTV Founders of Loan Conspiracy Allegations: CBI Closure Report Accepted
By January 28, 2025
New Zealand Introduces Relaxed Visa Rules for Digital Nomads to Boost Tourism

New Zealand Introduces Relaxed Visa Rules for Digital Nomads to Boost Tourism
By January 28, 2025
Trump’s Executive Order Google Maps To Rename Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America President Claudia Sheinbaum suggested renaming the U.S. as “America Mexicana

Trump’s Executive Order: Google Maps To Rename Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America
By January 28, 2025
Warner Bros. Teases Neew Horror Film Sinners Starring Michael B. Jordan Ryan Coogler Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye), Jack O’Connell (Midsommar), Wunmi Mosaku (Loki), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Benson Miller (True Lies), and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods)

Warner Bros. Teases Neew Horror Film Sinners Starring Michael B. Jordan
By January 28, 2025
Delhi Court Clears NDTV Founders of Loan Conspiracy Allegations CBI Closure Report Accepted

Delhi Court Clears NDTV Founders of Loan Conspiracy Allegations: CBI Closure Report Accepted
By January 28, 2025
Mickey 17 Robert Pattinson Dies for a Living in Bong Joon Ho’s Witty Sci-Fi Masterpiece Mark Ruffalo, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Naomi Ackie Edward Ashton’s novel “Mickey 7”

Mickey 17: Robert Pattinson Dies for a Living in Bong Joon Ho’s Witty Sci-Fi Masterpiece
By January 25, 2025
Apptile Unveils Face AI Technology for Mobile Shopping for Beauty Brands

Apptile Unveils Face AI Technology for Mobile Shopping for Beauty Brands
By January 28, 2025
Using SPY ETFs to Generate Passive Income Through Covered Call Strategies Large-cap US equity asset

Using SPY ETFs to Generate Passive Income Through Covered Call Strategies
By January 24, 2025
What Are The Benefits Of A Supply Chain Control Tower For A Business o9solutions

What Are The Benefits Of A Supply Chain Control Tower For A Business?
By January 23, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship

Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship
By August 12, 2024
IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand

IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand
By July 12, 2024
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton | Sewell Setzer III from Orlando | Megan Garcia | Chracter.AI | AI Threats

Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton
By November 3, 2024
Apptile Unveils Face AI Technology for Mobile Shopping for Beauty Brands

Apptile Unveils Face AI Technology for Mobile Shopping for Beauty Brands
By January 28, 2025
MedMitra AI Raises ₹3 Crore to Revolutionize Healthcare with Game-Changing AI Solutions AI in Healhcare

MedMitra AI Raises ₹3 Crore to Revolutionize Healthcare with Game-Changing AI Solutions
By January 28, 2025
Nintendo Switch 2 New Features, Rumored Pricing, and Expected Launch Details_Super Mario

Nintendo Switch 2: New Features, Rumored Pricing, and Expected Launch Details
By January 25, 2025
Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats The People's bif For TikTok Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and billionaire Frank McCourt ByteDance

Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats
By January 22, 2025
TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC Elon Musk (X), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC
By January 20, 2025
Stanford Lawyer Mark Lemley Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift Joe Rogan Manosphere

Stanford Lawyer Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift
By January 20, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Agreement Again Reigniting Climate Concerns Paris Climate Change Accord Paris Climate Change Agreement What is Paris Climate Change Accord

Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Agreement Again, Reigniting Climate Concerns
By January 21, 2025
Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Governor Gavin Newsom James woods

Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Newsom
By January 14, 2025
Palisades Residents Flee as Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs National Weather Service LA Suburbs Wild Fire California

Palisades Residents Flee as Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs
By January 8, 2025
Lil Baby Drops Highly Anticipated ‘WHAM’ Album, Feat. Young Thug, Future, GloRilla, Rylo, and 21 Savage

Album Drop

Lil Baby Drops Highly Anticipated ‘WHAM’ Album, Feat. Young Thug, Future, GloRilla, Rylo, and 21 Savage
Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X Mark Zuckerberg Donald Trump

Social Media

Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X : Mark Zuckerberg
Mac Miller’s Balloonerism: Official Tracklist Revealed Ahead of Release Malcom James McComick Mac Miller’s Estate Releases Posthumous Track “5 Dollar Pony Rides” Ahead of Balloonerism

Album Drop

Mac Miller’s Balloonerism: Official Tracklist Revealed Ahead of Release
Mashable is a global, multi-platform media and entertainment company For more queries and news contact us on this Email: info@mashablepartners.com
To Top
Loading...