Trump’s Executive Order: Google Maps To Rename Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on January 20, his first day back in office, to rename Denali Mount McKinley and the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America. The order mandates that the U.S. Interior Department implement these changes within 30 days. This decision has sparked many reactions from tech giants, lawmakers, and international leaders.

Google announced on Monday that its Google Maps platform would align with the official changes once they are reflected in the U.S. Geographic Names Information System (GNIS). “We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources,” the company stated on X. However, it emphasized that outside the United States, the internationally accepted names—Denali and Gulf of Mexico—would continue to be used.

When that happens, we will update Google Maps in the U.S. quickly to show Mount McKinley and Gulf of America. — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) January 27, 2025

Controversy Over Historical Names

The Obama administration officially renamed Denali, the highest peak in North America, in 2015 to honour its centuries-old Indigenous name, meaning “the High One” in Koyukon Athabaskan. Alaska’s senators have vehemently opposed Trump’s reversal, arguing that retaining the name Denali underscores the state’s Indigenous heritage and cultural significance.

The Gulf of Mexico’s renaming has drawn sharp criticism, with Trump linking the change to his stance on immigration. He stated that renaming the Gulf to “Gulf of America” symbolizes Mexico’s alleged laxity in controlling illegal immigration. In response, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum suggested renaming the U.S. as “America Mexicana,” a historical term referencing the early 1600s and Spain’s colonial defiance. She explained why the U.S. America is Mexicana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@claudia_shein)

Media and Public Response

The Associated Press (AP), a prominent global news organization, announced it would reflect the changes selectively. While it will adopt “Mount McKinley” as per Donald Trump’s executive order, the AP will continue to use “Gulf of Mexico” in its reporting, citing its 400-year historical significance. Amanda Barrett, AP’s Vice President of Standards and Inclusion, explained, “The AP must ensure that place names and geography are easily recognizable to all audiences.”

The renaming has triggered backlash within the U.S. Senate, where Alaska’s lawmakers have openly criticized the decision. They argue that Denali’s Indigenous name not only respects the heritage of Native communities but also holds global recognition as a symbol of Alaska’s rich history.

Tech Giants React

Google Maps’ compliance with GNIS-driven changes highlights the tech industry’s adherence to official government sources. However, the company’s stance on using the original names internationally reflects a nuanced approach to global sensitivities. Apple’s Maps, another major mapping platform, has yet to issue a statement, leaving questions about how other platforms will handle the renaming.

Historical and Political Implications

The renaming of Denali to Mount McKinley pays homage to the 25th U.S. president, William McKinley, under whose leadership the nation saw territorial expansion and economic growth. In the executive order, Trump emphasized McKinley’s contributions to “American greatness,” framing the change as a reclamation of national pride.

On the other hand, the Gulf of Mexico has been recognized by its current name for centuries, making the proposed change to the Gulf of America contentious. Critics argue the move is unnecessarily politicized and undermines long-standing international agreements on geographic nomenclature.

International and Domestic Reactions

The renaming of the Gulf of Mexico has been met with scepticism internationally. Countries bordering the Gulf, including Mexico, have dismissed the change triggered by Donald Trump’s executive order as lacking legitimacy outside the United States. Mexican officials have highlighted that international geographic names are typically decided by consensus and are not subject to unilateral changes by individual nations.

Domestically, the debate over Denali’s name reflects broader tensions surrounding Indigenous recognition and historical narratives. For Native communities, the name Denali embodies a connection to their ancestral land and traditions. Some see the reversal to Mount McKinley as erasing this acknowledgement.

What’s Next?

As the 30-day timeline for implementing the changes approaches, the broader implications for cartography, international relations, and cultural heritage remain to be seen. Google’s readiness to comply underscores the power of federal decisions in shaping digital tools that millions rely on daily. However, the lingering resistance from media organizations, Indigenous groups, and international stakeholders ensures that the debate over these changes will continue.

While Mount McKinley and the Gulf of America may soon appear on U.S. maps along with Google Maps, their acceptance remains uncertain at home and abroad.