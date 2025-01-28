Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Trump’s Executive Order: Google Maps To Rename Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America

Trump’s Executive Order Google Maps To Rename Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America President Claudia Sheinbaum suggested renaming the U.S. as “America Mexicana

Global News

Trump’s Executive Order: Google Maps To Rename Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum suggested renaming the U.S. as “America Mexicana.A historical term referencing the early 1600s
The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on January 20, his first day back in office, to rename Denali Mount McKinley and the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America. The order mandates that the U.S. Interior Department implement these changes within 30 days. This decision has sparked many reactions from tech giants, lawmakers, and international leaders.

Google announced on Monday that its Google Maps platform would align with the official changes once they are reflected in the U.S. Geographic Names Information System (GNIS). “We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources,” the company stated on X. However, it emphasized that outside the United States, the internationally accepted names—Denali and Gulf of Mexico—would continue to be used.

Controversy Over Historical Names

The Obama administration officially renamed Denali, the highest peak in North America, in 2015 to honour its centuries-old Indigenous name, meaning “the High One” in Koyukon Athabaskan. Alaska’s senators have vehemently opposed Trump’s reversal, arguing that retaining the name Denali underscores the state’s Indigenous heritage and cultural significance.

The Gulf of Mexico’s renaming has drawn sharp criticism, with Trump linking the change to his stance on immigration. He stated that renaming the Gulf to “Gulf of America” symbolizes Mexico’s alleged laxity in controlling illegal immigration. In response, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum suggested renaming the U.S. as “America Mexicana,” a historical term referencing the early 1600s and Spain’s colonial defiance. She explained why the U.S. America is Mexicana.

Media and Public Response

The Associated Press (AP), a prominent global news organization, announced it would reflect the changes selectively. While it will adopt “Mount McKinley” as per Donald Trump’s executive order, the AP will continue to use “Gulf of Mexico” in its reporting, citing its 400-year historical significance. Amanda Barrett, AP’s Vice President of Standards and Inclusion, explained, “The AP must ensure that place names and geography are easily recognizable to all audiences.”

The renaming has triggered backlash within the U.S. Senate, where Alaska’s lawmakers have openly criticized the decision. They argue that Denali’s Indigenous name not only respects the heritage of Native communities but also holds global recognition as a symbol of Alaska’s rich history.

Tech Giants React

Google Maps’ compliance with GNIS-driven changes highlights the tech industry’s adherence to official government sources. However, the company’s stance on using the original names internationally reflects a nuanced approach to global sensitivities. Apple’s Maps, another major mapping platform, has yet to issue a statement, leaving questions about how other platforms will handle the renaming.

Historical and Political Implications

The renaming of Denali to Mount McKinley pays homage to the 25th U.S. president, William McKinley, under whose leadership the nation saw territorial expansion and economic growth. In the executive order, Trump emphasized McKinley’s contributions to “American greatness,” framing the change as a reclamation of national pride.

On the other hand, the Gulf of Mexico has been recognized by its current name for centuries, making the proposed change to the Gulf of America contentious. Critics argue the move is unnecessarily politicized and undermines long-standing international agreements on geographic nomenclature.

Trump’s Executive Orders, Day One Shockwave: Pardons, TikTok, Climate Change and a Bold ‘America First’ Reset

International and Domestic Reactions

The renaming of the Gulf of Mexico has been met with scepticism internationally. Countries bordering the Gulf, including Mexico, have dismissed the change triggered by Donald Trump’s executive order as lacking legitimacy outside the United States. Mexican officials have highlighted that international geographic names are typically decided by consensus and are not subject to unilateral changes by individual nations.

Domestically, the debate over Denali’s name reflects broader tensions surrounding Indigenous recognition and historical narratives. For Native communities, the name Denali embodies a connection to their ancestral land and traditions. Some see the reversal to Mount McKinley as erasing this acknowledgement.

What’s Next?

As the 30-day timeline for implementing the changes approaches, the broader implications for cartography, international relations, and cultural heritage remain to be seen. Google’s readiness to comply underscores the power of federal decisions in shaping digital tools that millions rely on daily. However, the lingering resistance from media organizations, Indigenous groups, and international stakeholders ensures that the debate over these changes will continue.

While Mount McKinley and the Gulf of America may soon appear on U.S. maps along with Google Maps, their acceptance remains uncertain at home and abroad.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

New Zealand Introduces Relaxed Visa Rules for Digital Nomads to Boost Tourism

New Zealand Introduces Relaxed Visa Rules for Digital Nomads to Boost Tourism
By January 28, 2025
Trump’s Executive Order Google Maps To Rename Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America President Claudia Sheinbaum suggested renaming the U.S. as “America Mexicana

Trump’s Executive Order: Google Maps To Rename Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America
By January 28, 2025
Jennifer Aniston and Barack Obama Why Dating Rumours Are Trending Again Michelle Obama

Jennifer Aniston and Barack Obama: Why Dating Rumors Are Trending Again
By January 24, 2025
Mickey 17 Robert Pattinson Dies for a Living in Bong Joon Ho’s Witty Sci-Fi Masterpiece Mark Ruffalo, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Naomi Ackie Edward Ashton’s novel “Mickey 7”

Mickey 17: Robert Pattinson Dies for a Living in Bong Joon Ho’s Witty Sci-Fi Masterpiece
By January 25, 2025
Vin Diesel’s 'Fast & Furious 11' Faces Turbulence Amid Budget Woes and Franchise Fatigue Fast X

Vin Diesel’s ‘Fast & Furious 11’ Faces Turbulence Amid Budget Woes and Franchise Fatigue
By January 24, 2025
Oscars 2025 Full List of Nominations Academy Awards 2025 Nominations

Oscars 2025: Full List of Nominations
By January 24, 2025
Using SPY ETFs to Generate Passive Income Through Covered Call Strategies Large-cap US equity asset

Using SPY ETFs to Generate Passive Income Through Covered Call Strategies
By January 24, 2025
What Are The Benefits Of A Supply Chain Control Tower For A Business o9solutions

What Are The Benefits Of A Supply Chain Control Tower For A Business?
By January 23, 2025
GuarantCo Partners with HSBC India to Support Arya.ag’s Agricultural Innovations

GuarantCo Partners with HSBC India to Support Arya.ag’s Agricultural Innovations
By January 23, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship

Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship
By August 12, 2024
IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand

IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand
By July 12, 2024
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton | Sewell Setzer III from Orlando | Megan Garcia | Chracter.AI | AI Threats

Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton
By November 3, 2024
MedMitra AI Raises ₹3 Crore to Revolutionize Healthcare with Game-Changing AI Solutions AI in Healhcare

MedMitra AI Raises ₹3 Crore to Revolutionize Healthcare with Game-Changing AI Solutions
By January 28, 2025
Nintendo Switch 2 New Features, Rumored Pricing, and Expected Launch Details_Super Mario

Nintendo Switch 2: New Features, Rumored Pricing, and Expected Launch Details
By January 25, 2025
Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats The People's bif For TikTok Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and billionaire Frank McCourt ByteDance

Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats
By January 22, 2025
Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats The People's bif For TikTok Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and billionaire Frank McCourt ByteDance

Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats
By January 22, 2025
TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC Elon Musk (X), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC
By January 20, 2025
Stanford Lawyer Mark Lemley Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift Joe Rogan Manosphere

Stanford Lawyer Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift
By January 20, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Agreement Again Reigniting Climate Concerns Paris Climate Change Accord Paris Climate Change Agreement What is Paris Climate Change Accord

Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Agreement Again, Reigniting Climate Concerns
By January 21, 2025
Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Governor Gavin Newsom James woods

Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Newsom
By January 14, 2025
Palisades Residents Flee as Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs National Weather Service LA Suburbs Wild Fire California

Palisades Residents Flee as Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs
By January 8, 2025
Lil Baby Drops Highly Anticipated ‘WHAM’ Album, Feat. Young Thug, Future, GloRilla, Rylo, and 21 Savage

Album Drop

Lil Baby Drops Highly Anticipated ‘WHAM’ Album, Feat. Young Thug, Future, GloRilla, Rylo, and 21 Savage
Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X Mark Zuckerberg Donald Trump

Social Media

Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X : Mark Zuckerberg
Mac Miller’s Balloonerism: Official Tracklist Revealed Ahead of Release Malcom James McComick Mac Miller’s Estate Releases Posthumous Track “5 Dollar Pony Rides” Ahead of Balloonerism

Album Drop

Mac Miller’s Balloonerism: Official Tracklist Revealed Ahead of Release
Mashable is a global, multi-platform media and entertainment company For more queries and news contact us on this Email: info@mashablepartners.com
To Top
Loading...