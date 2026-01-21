Emergency Services Respond After Explosion Report at Rockstar North HQ, Sparking GTA 6 Fears

Emergency services were called to the Edinburgh headquarters of Rockstar North after reports of an explosion at the video game studio early Monday morning, briefly sparking panic among fans eagerly awaiting Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6).

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it responded to an incident at Rockstar North’s offices on Holyrood Road at around 5:00 a.m. on Monday. Six fire engines were dispatched after reports of structural damage inside the building. Crews remained on-site for several hours before being stood down at 9:21 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Rockstar North later clarified that the incident was caused by a malfunction in one of the building’s heating boilers, not a major explosion.

Rockstar North Issues Statement Following Incident

In a statement released later in the day, a spokesperson for Rockstar North sought to reassure staff, fans, and the wider gaming community.

“Early Monday morning, there was a malfunction in one of the heating boilers at Rockstar North,” the spokesperson said. “Everyone is well and our studio remains open and operational. Many thanks to the police and fire crews who attended quickly to assess the situation.”

Emergency responders confirmed there were no casualties and only minimal structural impact to the building, allowing staff to return and operations to resume the same day.

GTA 6 Fans React as Rumours Spread Online

Despite the swift clarification, the initial reports triggered widespread speculation across social media, with fans fearing potential delays to GTA 6, one of the most anticipated entertainment releases of the decade.

Rockstar North plays a central role in the development of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, having shaped every major installment in the series. Any disruption at the Edinburgh studio immediately raises concerns among fans, particularly given Rockstar’s famously long development cycles.

The timing of the incident further fueled anxiety, as the studio has recently been linked—though not officially confirmed—to broader industry issues such as layoffs and labour tensions. As the word “explosion” circulated online, theories ranging from development setbacks to internal chaos quickly went viral.

Will GTA 6 Be Delayed? What We Know

At present, there is no indication that the incident will affect GTA 6’s development timeline. Rockstar confirmed that the studio remained fully operational, and no announcements have been made regarding delays or schedule changes.

Firefighters and safety officials inspected the building and cleared it for continued use, and development work reportedly continued without interruption. The boiler malfunction caused no injuries and did not impact key infrastructure related to production.

The episode highlights the intense scrutiny surrounding GTA 6. In today’s hyper-connected gaming culture, even routine technical issues can escalate into global news within hours. Before official statements emerge, speculation often fills the vacuum—forcing studios to respond not only to emergencies, but to viral narratives.

In this case, what initially appeared alarming turned out to be a contained technical issue. Still, the reaction underscores one reality: when Rockstar North so much as stumbles, the internet pays attention.