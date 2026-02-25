Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Trump Calls for Congressional Stock Trading Ban, Takes Aim at Nancy Pelosi

Trump Calls for Congressional Stock Trading Ban, Takes Aim at Nancy Pelosi Stop Insider Trading Act State of the union

News

Trump Calls for Congressional Stock Trading Ban, Takes Aim at Nancy Pelosi

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

By

Published on

Donald Trump reignited debate over insider trading in Congress during his State of the Union address, urging lawmakers to pass a sweeping stock trading ban and singling out Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi in a moment that quickly went viral.

“Let’s also ensure that members of Congress cannot corruptly profit from using insider information,” Trump said to bipartisan applause inside the House chamber. Then, in an unscripted aside, he added, “Did Nancy Pelosi stand up? … Doubt it.”

The remark drew reactions across social media and underscored growing public scrutiny of congressional stock trading practices.

Billionaire Investor Ken Griffin Accuses Trump White House of ‘Enriching’ Itself

The Push for the Stop Insider Trading Act

Donald Trump’s endorsement centered on the proposed Stop Insider Trading Act, introduced by Rep. Bryan Steil. The legislation would prohibit members of Congress, their spouses, and dependent children from buying individual publicly traded stocks. It would also require advance public disclosure before any stock sale, expanding beyond the reporting requirements established under the 2012 STOCK Act.

Supporters argue that the bill is necessary to restore trust in government and prevent lawmakers from profiting from nonpublic information obtained through their official duties.

Secret Trump Crypto Deal With UAE ‘Spy Sheikh’ Sparks Political Firestorm

The issue has drawn bipartisan attention in recent years, as financial disclosures revealed that some lawmakers and their families made lucrative trades during periods of market volatility.

Pelosi in the Spotlight

Nancy Pelosi has frequently been cited by critics who call for tighter stock trading rules. While she has defended the legality of her family’s investments and emphasized compliance with disclosure laws, scrutiny has intensified amid the broader reform push.

During Trump’s speech, a source familiar with the moment said Pelosi initially applauded the call for reform before Trump mentioned her by name. The exchange triggered laughter and online commentary, with several political commentators highlighting the ad-libbed moment as one of the evening’s most memorable lines.

Democrats, however, have countered that any stock trading ban should also apply to members of the executive branch — including the president and vice president — as well as to lawmakers.

Bitcoin Plunge Deepens as Crypto Loses All Gains Since Trump’s Re-election

A Broader Ethics Debate

The debate over congressional stock trading reform comes at a politically sensitive time. With midterm elections approaching, both parties are seeking to frame themselves as champions of transparency and ethical governance.

While House GOP leaders have voiced support for reform, reports indicate that some Republicans remain hesitant, leaving the bill short of the votes needed for a floor vote. Meanwhile, Democrats are preparing alternative legislation that would expand the scope of restrictions to include top executive officials.

Political analysts note that insider trading bans enjoy strong public support, cutting across party lines. Polls over the past few years have shown that voters overwhelmingly favor stricter financial conflict-of-interest rules for elected officials.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by USA TODAY (@usatoday)

Retirement Proposal Also Announced

Beyond ethics reform, Trump unveiled a new retirement savings initiative for workers without employer-matched plans. Under the proposal, the federal government would match contributions up to $1,000 per year, expanding access to investment growth opportunities for middle-income Americans.

The president framed the plan as part of a broader economic agenda focused on increasing market participation and financial security.

Whether Congress can unite behind stock trading reform remains uncertain. The Stop Insider Trading Act has stalled amid internal divisions, and bipartisan negotiations continue.

Still, Trump’s high-profile endorsement — and his pointed jab at Pelosi — has injected fresh urgency into the debate over congressional ethics and financial transparency, ensuring the issue remains in the national spotlight.

  • Trump Calls for Congressional Stock Trading Ban, Takes Aim at Nancy Pelosi Stop Insider Trading Act State of the union
  • Trump Calls for Congressional Stock Trading Ban, Takes Aim at Nancy Pelosi Stop Insider Trading Act State of the union

Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in News

Christian Horner Breaks Silence Max Jos Verstappen Camp ‘Not Responsible’ for Red Bull Exit Helmut Marko Oliver Mintzlaff Drive to Survive Netflix

Christian Horner Breaks Silence: Verstappen Camp ‘Not Responsible’ for Red Bull Exit
By February 26, 2026
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Weighs In on Pentagon–Anthropic AI Dispute dario amodei Pete hegseth

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Weighs In on Pentagon–Anthropic AI Dispute
By February 26, 2026
Police Video Shows Vince McMahon’s 100 MPH Crash on Connecticut Highway

Police Video Shows Vince McMahon’s 100 MPH Crash on Connecticut Highway
By February 26, 2026
Christian Horner Breaks Silence Max Jos Verstappen Camp ‘Not Responsible’ for Red Bull Exit Helmut Marko Oliver Mintzlaff Drive to Survive Netflix

Christian Horner Breaks Silence: Verstappen Camp ‘Not Responsible’ for Red Bull Exit
By February 26, 2026
Florida Strawberry Festival 2026 Tickets, Concerts, Rides & Sweet Treats Guide Plant City Joann Jett'

Florida Strawberry Festival 2026: Tickets, Concerts, Rides & Sweet Treats Guide
By February 26, 2026
Jon Hamm Breaks Silence on Viral TikTok Dancing Meme Your Friends and Neighbours Apple TV DJ Kato

Jon Hamm Breaks Silence on Viral TikTok Dancing Meme
By February 26, 2026
Zydus to Launch Game-Changing Semaglutide in India — And It Could Transform Diabetes Care GLP-1 Obesity

Zydus to Launch Game-Changing Semaglutide in India — And It Could Transform Diabetes Care
By February 26, 2026
Agentic Commerce Is Here Why 2026 Will Redefine How E-commerce Actually Makes Money Netcore Report

Agentic Commerce Is Here: Why 2026 Will Redefine How E-commerce Actually Makes Money
By February 26, 2026
Bill Gates Breaks Silence Admits Affairs, Calls Epstein Ties a ‘Huge Mistake’ Gates Foundation Twon Hall Russian Women

Bill Gates Breaks Silence: Admits Affairs, Calls Epstein Ties a ‘Huge Mistake’
By February 26, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Weighs In on Pentagon–Anthropic AI Dispute dario amodei Pete hegseth

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Weighs In on Pentagon–Anthropic AI Dispute
By February 26, 2026
Resident Evil Requiem Review A Terrifying, Nostalgic Return to Raccoon City Leon Kennedy Horror Game

Resident Evil Requiem Review: A Terrifying, Nostalgic Return to Raccoon City
By February 26, 2026
Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Shocks Fans With Powerful AI and Privacy Upgrades Ultra Buds 4

Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Shocks Fans With Powerful AI and Privacy Upgrades
By February 26, 2026
Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards Chinese Influencer

Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards
By February 23, 2026
Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform

Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform
By February 19, 2026
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite James Uthemier Justin Adkins Online Safety Grooming

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite
By February 11, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities California

3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities
By February 18, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
Jimmy Iovine Says Drake and Kendrick Lamar Thrive While Streaming Fails Most Artists Interscope Music

Music Streaming

Jimmy Iovine Says Drake and Kendrick Lamar Thrive While Streaming Fails Most Artists
Disney’s CEO Transition Reignites Debate as Nelson Peltz Takes Aim at Bob Iger Josh D’Amaro

News

Disney’s CEO Transition Reignites Debate as Nelson Peltz Takes Aim at Bob Iger
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

Fitness

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
To Top
Loading...