Trump Calls for Congressional Stock Trading Ban, Takes Aim at Nancy Pelosi

Donald Trump reignited debate over insider trading in Congress during his State of the Union address, urging lawmakers to pass a sweeping stock trading ban and singling out Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi in a moment that quickly went viral.

“Let’s also ensure that members of Congress cannot corruptly profit from using insider information,” Trump said to bipartisan applause inside the House chamber. Then, in an unscripted aside, he added, “Did Nancy Pelosi stand up? … Doubt it.”

The remark drew reactions across social media and underscored growing public scrutiny of congressional stock trading practices.

The Push for the Stop Insider Trading Act

Donald Trump’s endorsement centered on the proposed Stop Insider Trading Act, introduced by Rep. Bryan Steil. The legislation would prohibit members of Congress, their spouses, and dependent children from buying individual publicly traded stocks. It would also require advance public disclosure before any stock sale, expanding beyond the reporting requirements established under the 2012 STOCK Act.

Supporters argue that the bill is necessary to restore trust in government and prevent lawmakers from profiting from nonpublic information obtained through their official duties.

The issue has drawn bipartisan attention in recent years, as financial disclosures revealed that some lawmakers and their families made lucrative trades during periods of market volatility.

Pelosi in the Spotlight

Nancy Pelosi has frequently been cited by critics who call for tighter stock trading rules. While she has defended the legality of her family’s investments and emphasized compliance with disclosure laws, scrutiny has intensified amid the broader reform push.

During Trump’s speech, a source familiar with the moment said Pelosi initially applauded the call for reform before Trump mentioned her by name. The exchange triggered laughter and online commentary, with several political commentators highlighting the ad-libbed moment as one of the evening’s most memorable lines.

Democrats, however, have countered that any stock trading ban should also apply to members of the executive branch — including the president and vice president — as well as to lawmakers.

A Broader Ethics Debate

The debate over congressional stock trading reform comes at a politically sensitive time. With midterm elections approaching, both parties are seeking to frame themselves as champions of transparency and ethical governance.

While House GOP leaders have voiced support for reform, reports indicate that some Republicans remain hesitant, leaving the bill short of the votes needed for a floor vote. Meanwhile, Democrats are preparing alternative legislation that would expand the scope of restrictions to include top executive officials.

Political analysts note that insider trading bans enjoy strong public support, cutting across party lines. Polls over the past few years have shown that voters overwhelmingly favor stricter financial conflict-of-interest rules for elected officials.

Retirement Proposal Also Announced

Beyond ethics reform, Trump unveiled a new retirement savings initiative for workers without employer-matched plans. Under the proposal, the federal government would match contributions up to $1,000 per year, expanding access to investment growth opportunities for middle-income Americans.

The president framed the plan as part of a broader economic agenda focused on increasing market participation and financial security.

Whether Congress can unite behind stock trading reform remains uncertain. The Stop Insider Trading Act has stalled amid internal divisions, and bipartisan negotiations continue.

Still, Trump’s high-profile endorsement — and his pointed jab at Pelosi — has injected fresh urgency into the debate over congressional ethics and financial transparency, ensuring the issue remains in the national spotlight.