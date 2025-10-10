Trump’s Off-Script Comments Spark GOP Headaches Amid Government Shutdown Tensions

Donald Trump’s off-the-cuff comments about federal employee pay during the ongoing government shutdown have sent shockwaves through the Republican Party, disrupting its carefully coordinated strategy and sowing confusion among GOP leaders on Capitol Hill.

Senate Minority Whip John Thune and House Speaker Mike Johnson both tried to project unity earlier this week by emphasizing their support for reopening the government and guaranteeing back pay for federal workers. John Thune reassured reporters that preventing missed paychecks was a “straightforward proposition,” while Johnson praised public servants as “extraordinary Americans who serve valiantly.”

But Donald Trump, speaking just two hours later, veered in a starkly different direction. When asked whether all federal employees would receive back pay once the shutdown ends, Trump replied, “It depends who we’re talking about… For the most part, we’re going to take care of our people, but for some people, they don’t deserve to be taken care of.”







Mixed Messages from the GOP

That statement immediately threw Republican leadership into damage control mode. While the White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson later insisted that Trump and congressional Republicans were “in complete lockstep,” the mixed messaging told a different story.

Jackson’s attempt to downplay the rift—saying the administration “will not negotiate while the American people are being held hostage by Democrats”—did little to calm the confusion. On Capitol Hill, aides described the mood as “frustrated” and “scrambling,” as lawmakers struggled to reconcile Trump’s populist rhetoric with their more moderate attempts to keep the government running.

Behind closed doors, strategists admitted the GOP’s unified front had been fractured. “If you’re Republicans, you have to get Democrats to blink first,” said one person close to the White House. “But that’s hard to do when your own side can’t stick to the plan.”

A Rift Over Shutdown Politics

The tension highlights an ongoing divide between congressional Republicans and Trump’s political team. John Thune and Mike Johnson have been focused on isolating Senate Democrats, arguing they are to blame for blocking the House’s reopening bill. But Trump and his allies, including policy adviser Russell Vought, appear more interested in using the shutdown as an opportunity to attack what they see as a bloated federal bureaucracy.

At Tuesday’s press conference, Johnson and Thune were peppered with questions about whether they’d consider standalone legislation to ensure pay for military personnel and air traffic controllers. While both expressed openness, Trump’s unpredictability has left even these smaller bipartisan moves in limbo.

The GOP’s Balancing Act

As the shutdown drags on, the stakes are rising. With public opinion beginning to sour, the GOP faces a familiar problem: managing Trump’s off-script remarks while trying to maintain a coherent message. For now, the party’s strategy appears to be balancing on a knife’s edge—one unscripted comment away from collapse.