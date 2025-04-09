Connect with us

Trump Says World Leaders Are ’Kissing My A**’ Over Tariffs, Praises Hannibal Lecter at GOP Dinner

Trump Presidency

U.S. President Donald Trump made headlines once again with a controversial speech at the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) annual fundraising dinner in Washington, D.C., where he claimed that world leaders are “kissing my a**” in a desperate bid to avoid his sweeping Trump tariff. Speaking for over 90 minutes, Trump told a room of GOP donors and lawmakers that global leaders are scrambling to make deals with him to avoid the devastating impact of the tariffs set to take effect just after midnight on Wednesday. The levies include a staggering 104% duty on Chinese imports, part of a broader trade offensive he calls “Liberation Day.”

“These countries are calling us up, kissing my a**,” Trump said, mimicking foreign leaders with mock desperation: “Please, Sir, make a deal. I’ll do anything, Sir.” Though he didn’t name specific countries, reports suggest nations like China and Canada are already preparing retaliatory tariffs in response to Trump’s actions.

Economic Fallout and Political Reactions

Despite Trump’s confidence, markets worldwide have reacted negatively, continuing a sell-off that began with the announcement of the new Trump tariffs. Economists warn that such aggressive trade measures will fuel inflation and risk damaging the U.S. economy, with the burden of higher prices falling on American consumers.

Still, Donald Trump declared at NRCC dinner, “I know what the hell I’m doing,” dismissing critics and framing the Trump tariffs as a powerful negotiating tool. He boasted of having the most successful 100 days in the history of this country,” predicting that the GOP isset for a monumental victory in the midterm elections thanks to his leadership.

However, not all Republicans are on board. A growing faction within the party, including Nebraska Representative Don Bacon, is pushing legislation to limit the Trump tariff powers, requiring Congressional approval after 60 days. Trump lashed out at these “rebel Republicans,” accusing them of grandstanding and undermining his strategy.

“You don’t negotiate like I negotiate,” he said, warning that congressional interference would delight China and endanger American jobs.

Hannibal Lecter, Immigration, and Political Theater

In true Trump fashion, the evening also included an unexpected callback to a 2024 campaign trail reference to Hannibal Lecter, the fictional serial killer from The Silence of the Lambs. Trump referred to Lecter as “the late, great Hannibal Lecter,” segueing into a tirade against illegal immigration and suggesting that the U.S. was being infiltrated by dangerous individuals.

“They say, ‘We don’t want Hannibal Lecter in our country,’” Trump stated, suggesting that such imagery resonates with voters concerned about border security.

Global Confusion and Uncertainty

While the US President insists the Trump tariff is part of a winning strategy, many foreign diplomats remain in the dark. According to Politico, the Trump administration has not responded to multiple diplomatic requests for meetings, leaving U.S. trade partners confused about what Washington actually wants.

As the tariffs officially take effect, the world watches to see whether Trump’s aggressive approach will force concessions—or spark economic chaos.

For now, Trump remains undeterred, insisting, “There could be permanent tariffs, or there could be negotiations.” Either way, the message is clear: in Trump’s world, tough talk and theatrics still reign supreme.


