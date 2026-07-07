FIFA World Cup
Portugal’s World Cup Dream Ends as Cristiano Ronaldo Bows Out in Tears, Roberto Martinez Resigns
Former England international Chris Sutton strongly criticised Portugal’s tactical approach, arguing that Ronaldo contributed little during the tournament and suggesting Martinez had prioritized loyalty over performance.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s remarkable FIFA World Cup journey came to a heartbreaking conclusion after Portugal suffered a dramatic 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The result also marked the end of Roberto Martinez’s tenure as Portugal head coach, with the Spaniard confirming his resignation immediately after the match.
Spain secured victory in stoppage time thanks to a composed finish from Mikel Merino, ending Portugal’s hopes of lifting football’s biggest prize and closing the curtain on Ronaldo’s sixth and final World Cup appearance.
Ronaldo’s Farewell Ends Without the Ultimate Prize
The 41-year-old Portugal captain had already revealed before the tournament that this would be his final FIFA World Cup. His emotional reaction at full-time reflected the magnitude of the moment as he left the field in tears after another attempt at winning the coveted trophy fell short.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s international career remains one of the greatest in football history. The legendary forward has scored a record 146 goals for Portugal and an astonishing 976 goals across club and international football. He also became the first player to score in six different FIFA World Cups, adding another unique milestone to an already glittering résumé.
However, despite winning the UEFA European Championship in 2016, the UEFA Nations League and numerous club honours, the World Cup title remained elusive.
Portugal’s best World Cup finish during Cristiano Ronaldo’s career was a fourth-place finish in 2006, while subsequent campaigns ended in disappointment.
Spain’s Defensive Discipline Proves Decisive
The Iberian derby never reached the expected levels of excitement, with both teams struggling to create clear opportunities throughout much of the contest.
Spain dominated possession and limited Portugal’s attacking threat, with Ronaldo registering Portugal’s only shot on target during the match.
As extra time appeared increasingly likely, Mikel Merino arrived late into the penalty area in stoppage time to meet a precise pass from Ferran Torres before calmly beating goalkeeper Diogo Costa.
The goal extended Spain’s outstanding defensive record, with the team yet to concede a goal during the tournament while recording six consecutive World Cup clean sheets.
Spain now advances to the quarterfinals, where it will face Belgium.
Debate Over Ronaldo’s Role Intensifies
Portugal’s elimination immediately reignited discussion over Cristiano Ronaldo’s role within the national team.
Critics questioned whether the veteran striker should have remained an automatic starter despite Portugal possessing a talented new generation that includes Gonçalo Ramos, Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, João Neves and Nuno Mendes.
Former England international Chris Sutton strongly criticised Portugal’s tactical approach, arguing that Ronaldo contributed little during the tournament and suggesting Martinez had prioritized loyalty over performance.
Martinez, however, defended his decision after the match. “When you need a goal, you cannot take Cristiano off,” he said, praising the veteran forward’s leadership, experience and influence in decisive moments.
The coach also described Ronaldo as “a football icon” who inspired teammates throughout the competition.
Roberto Martinez Steps Down
Shortly after Portugal’s elimination, Roberto Martinez confirmed he would leave his position as national team coach. The former Belgium manager explained that winning the World Cup had been his primary objective when he accepted the role in 2023.
“I came to Portugal to win the World Cup, and because we haven’t achieved that, there is no point in continuing,” Martinez said.
His departure ends a three-year spell during which Portugal captured the UEFA Nations League but ultimately failed to challenge seriously for football’s biggest prize.
Martinez also paid tribute to Ronaldo, thanking him for his commitment and describing him as an example for future generations of footballers.
End of a Legendary World Cup Career
Although Portugal’s campaign ended earlier than many supporters had hoped, Ronaldo leaves behind an extraordinary World Cup legacy.
Across six tournaments, he became the only player to score in every edition he appeared in, finishing with 11 World Cup goals and countless memorable moments.
His emotional farewell symbolized the closing chapter of one of football’s greatest international careers.
While Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup in 2022, Ronaldo’s career will forever be remembered for redefining longevity, consistency and goal-scoring excellence, even if the sport’s most coveted trophy ultimately remained beyond his reach.
With Portugal now expected to begin a new era built around its younger stars, Ronaldo’s influence on Portuguese football is likely to endure for generations.