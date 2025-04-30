Don Toliver and Doja Cat Team Up for ‘Lose My Mind’ on Upcoming F1 Movie Soundtrack

Two of the hottest names in music, Don Toliver and Doja Cat, are set to ignite the summer with their new collaboration, “Lose My Mind,” the lead single from the soundtrack for the highly anticipated F1 movie. The single is scheduled for release on Wednesday, May 1, at noon ET.

A High-Speed Debut for a High-Octane Film

The track’s announcement was made on Tuesday, April 29, through official social media accounts affiliated with Formula 1, the F1 movie, and the F1 album. Fans were treated to a visually stunning teaser clip on Instagram, featuring both artists harmonising on the hook: “So why don’t we just lose my mind?” The futuristic visuals and high-tech aesthetic matched the sleek, adrenaline-filled vibe of the Formula 1 universe.

“Lose My Mind” not only marks the beginning of the film’s music campaign but also reflects the evolving synergy between music and motorsport cinema —a trend that is gaining momentum.

Soundtrack Veterans Return to the Track

For Don Toliver, this isn’t his first time contributing to a film set in the fast lane. In 2021, he teamed up with Lil Durk and Latto on “Fast Car” for the F9: The Fast Saga soundtrack. The Houston rapper is recognised for his distinctive ethereal trap sound and laid-back vocals, which lend a unique edge to cinematic music.

Doja Cat, meanwhile, adds another film project to her growing list of soundtrack credits. Her 2022 hit “Vegas,” featured on the Elvis movie soundtrack, proved to be a commercial success, reaching No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping both the Pop and Rhythmic Airplay charts. Her dynamic blend of rap, R&B, and pop has made her a standout voice in crossover collaborations like this.

The Fusion of Music and Motorsport

While “Lose My Mind” is a highlight in itself, both artists have even more in store for 2025. Don Toliver has been active following the release of his 2024 album, HardStone Psycho, collaborating with a variety of artists, including Wiz Khalifa and J-Hope. His continued evolution suggests that he is positioning himself as a mainstay in both the music and film soundtrack spaces.

Doja Cat has been dropping breadcrumbs about her upcoming fifth studio album, Vie, recently sharing a potential tracklist online. The project will follow Scarlet (2023), which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, solidifying her reputation as one of pop’s most genre-fluid and provocative stars.

As the F1 movie gears up for release, the soundtrack is shaping up to be a central piece of its identity, and “Lose My Mind” sets the tone with both style and star power. With Doja Cat and Don Toliver steering the first release, the road ahead looks promising for this music-meets-movie experience.

Fans can pre-save the single now and catch the whole soundtrack as the F1 movie release approaches.