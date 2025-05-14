Avril Lavigne and Simple Plan Reignite Pop-Punk Spirit With Nostalgic Anthem “Young & Dumb”

Avril Lavigne is diving headfirst into nostalgia with longtime friends and fellow pop-punk icons Simple Plan, as the two join forces for their anthemic new single, “Young & Dumb,” released on May 9. The high-energy track taps into the early 2000s heyday of spiked bracelets, tour buses, and teenage dreams — and fans of the genre’s golden era are already feeling the throwback rush.

In true Avril Lavigne fashion, the song opens with vivid snapshots of her teenage years, as she sings, “2002 and I’m hangin’ on the tour bus / Leavin’ my hometown, Napanee / Rockin’ a necktie, black eyeliner / White tank top and I’m chasin’ my dreams.” With a delivery that captures both wistfulness and defiance, Lavigne sets the tone for a track that celebrates youthful rebellion while acknowledging the journey since those early days.

Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan jumps in for the second verse, fast-forwarding to the present while staying rooted in the pop-punk lifestyle. “I’m just a kid, still a pop-punk skater / They told me, ‘Get a job’ / But I said, ‘No way!’” he sings, cheekily nodding to Simple Plan’s own 2002 classic “I’m Just a Kid.” The verse reinforces the band’s legacy as unapologetic torchbearers of a generation that grew up resisting conformity.

The accompanying music video adds an extra dose of retro charm. It features Avril Lavigne and the Simple Plan crew causing chaos at a vintage motel. Scenes of them rocking out in an empty swimming pool and zipping through the property on a luggage cart evoke the carefree spirit of pop-punk’s prime. The visual perfectly complements the track’s message: no matter how much time has passed, the heart of youth can still beat loud.

“Young & Dumb” arrives just ahead of Avril Lavigne’s Greatest Hits Tour, where she’ll be joined by Simple Plan for a string of shows that begin May 25 in Bangor, Maine. The collaboration and joint tour promise to deliver a healthy dose of nostalgia to longtime fans, while introducing a new generation to the artists who helped define a rebellious era in music.

Avril Lavigne also took over Billboard’s Instagram Stories to celebrate the single’s release, offering fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the video shoot. In one playful clip, she gives a tour of her tour bus, where the Simple Plan band members are seen hanging out in the bunks, including a groggy Bouvier joking, “Oh hey, I was sleepin’,” as Avril Lavigne interrupts his nap.

“Young & Dumb” is more than just a pop-punk revival — it’s a tribute to the enduring spirit of those who still believe in chasing dreams with a guitar in hand and eyeliner in place. For Avril Lavigne and Simple Plan, the past isn’t just a memory — it’s still alive, loud, and ready to tour.