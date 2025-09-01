Football
Sergio Ramos Stuns Fans with Music Debut: Real Madrid Legend Drops First Single ‘Cibeles’
Few names command the same respect in world football as Sergio Ramos. A four-time Champions League winner and World Cup champion, Ramos has spent nearly two decades at the top level with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Sevilla. Now at Liga MX club Monterrey, the 39-year-old has surprised fans with a completely new venture: music.
On Saturday, Ramos announced the release of his debut single “Cibeles”, a track available worldwide from August 31. The title references Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid, a historic square where Real Madrid traditionally celebrate their greatest triumphs—an iconic site where Ramos lifted many trophies during his legendary stint with Los Blancos.
Emotional Lyrics Inspired by Real Madrid Exit
In a teaser shared on social media, Ramos appears in a moody music video, clutching rosary beads as clips of his footballing career flash across the screen. Singing in Spanish, Ramos delivers heartfelt lines that many fans interpreted as a nod to his departure from Real Madrid in 2020.
“There are things I never told you, that still hurt me. I never wanted to leave, you asked me to fly,” Ramos sings, hinting at lingering emotions tied to his exit after 16 trophy-laden years with the Spanish giants.
The single blends Latin influences with an introspective, ballad-like tone—an unexpected creative pivot for a man best known for his defensive grit and match-winning goals.
Mixed Reactions but Viral Buzz
The announcement has already gone viral, with Ramos’ teaser video surpassing 5 million views in under 24 hours. Fans, however, are divided. The polarizing responses highlight Sergio Ramos’ enduring ability to stay in the spotlight, whether on or off the pitch.
Footballers in Music: A Growing Trend
Sergio Ramos is not the first athlete to try his hand at music. Former teammates and rivals—such as Memphis Depay, Daniel Alves, and even Cristiano Ronaldo (briefly)—have dabbled in recording. However, Ramos’ stature as a footballing icon makes this transition particularly striking.
Currently enjoying a strong start at Monterrey with three goals in 12 appearances, Ramos seems committed to balancing his football career with a budding music journey. Whether Cibeles will become a chart success or remain a passion project, one thing is certain—Sergio Ramos has once again proven he is unafraid to take risks.