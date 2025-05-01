Drake and Yeat Spark Hype With New Collaboration Tease in Toronto

Drake and Yeat, two of hip hop’s most unconventional forces, are fueling speculation of a significant new collaboration after a mysterious billboard appeared in downtown Toronto. The billboard, which features both Drake’s iconic OVO owl and Yeat’s Lyfestyle Corp logo, is accompanied by the cryptic message: “YOUNG TWIZZZZZZZZY FEEL A WAY.”

The message is signed by “The Boy,” Drake’s well-known alias, and immediately caught the attention of fans and music insiders. Yeat quickly stoked the fire further by posting a video of the billboard to his Instagram with the caption, “Feel No Wayz,” hinting at an imminent release.

While neither artist has officially confirmed the project, the stunt has already drawn significant buzz across social media and hip-hop blogs. The pair last joined forces in 2023 on “IDGAF,” one of the standout tracks from Drake’s For All The Dogs. They also reunited in 2024 on “As We Speak,” featured on Yeat’s extended edition of his 2093 album.

The teaser arrives at a time when both rappers are in creative overdrive. Drake, fresh off the February release of his joint EP $ome $exy $ongs 4 U with PARTYNEXTDOOR, recently confirmed he’s working on a new solo album. In a stream with Adin Ross, he assured fans the project would be a “slap.”

“Working on a new album right now,” he said. “It’s a slap.”

While fans eagerly await new music, Drake has also found himself embroiled in legal controversy. He recently expanded his lawsuit against his longtime label, Universal Music Group (UMG), claiming defamation stemming from Kendrick Lamar’s viral diss track “Not Like Us.” Drake’s filing argues that Lamar’s censored performance of the track at the Super Bowl—watched by hundreds of millions—supports his case.

Despite the legal drama, Drake’s focus appears to be shifting back to the music. And with Yeat in the mix—an artist known for his unique sonic palette and slang-heavy lyricism—the potential for another banger is sky-high.

The pairing represents a blend of eras and energies. Drake brings years of mainstream dominance and melodic versatility, while Yeat channels the chaotic, hyper-digital sound of the new generation. Their past work has resonated deeply with fans, and this new tease hints that lightning may strike once again.

For now, all eyes remain on that Toronto billboard—and on the timelines of Drake and Yeat—as the rap world braces for what could be one of 2025’s most significant drops.