Playboi Carti Drops Long-Awaited Album Music Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, and The Weeknd

After years of anticipation and delays, Playboi Carti has finally released his third studio album, Music. The project, which was initially expected to drop at midnight, arrived several hours later at 4:45 a.m., sending fans into a frenzy. Featuring an all-star lineup, the 30-track album includes collaborations with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and Young Thug.

A Star-Studded Tracklist

Originally rumored to be titled I Am Music, the album boasts a lineup that rivals some of the biggest hip-hop releases in recent years. Kendrick Lamar appears on Good Credit and contributes to Mojo Jojo and Backd00r. Travis Scott is featured on three tracks—Crush, Philly, and Wake Up F1lthy—while The Weeknd lends his vocals to Rather Lie. Skepta appears on Toxic, and Future drops verses on Charge Dem Hoes a Fee and Trim.

Other significant contributions include Lil Uzi Vert on Jumpin and Twin Trim, with Ty Dolla Sign and Young Thug joining forces on We Need All Da Vibes. With such a diverse lineup of heavy hitters, Music is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about hip-hop releases of 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @playboicarti

Years in the Making

The road to Music was anything but smooth. Playboi Carti last released an album in 2020 with Whole Lotta Red, which featured collaborations with Kanye West, Future, and Kid Cudi. Shortly after, he began teasing a follow-up project, initially calling it Narcissist. The title changed multiple times before finally settling on Music, though fans speculated for years when (or if) the album would drop.

Over the years, Playboi Carti teased various unreleased songs, including Rockstar, Pop Out, and Fuck on My DJ, while snippets of Different Day, Skinny Jeans, and Ketamine surfaced on social media. Fans believed All Red, released in September 2024, was the album’s first single, but the project remained in limbo.

Last month, the rapper ramped up excitement with Spotify billboards across major U.S. cities. A cryptic teaser video surfaced on social media, followed by a high-profile Times Square billboard promotion. Finally, Carti confirmed the album’s release just days before it dropped, posting an Instagram video featuring British performance artist Blackhaine.

Carti’s Impact on the Industry

Playboi Carti is known for his genre-blending style and innovative approach to hip-hop, and Music appears to continue that trend. His 2020 album, Whole Lotta Red, initially polarized fans but went on to achieve critical acclaim and commercial success, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Given the excitement surrounding Music, it’s likely to make a similar impact.

With major artists like Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, and The Weeknd on board, Music is already being hailed as one of 2025’s most significant rap releases. As fans dive into the album, the question remains: Will it redefine Playboi Carti’s legacy, or is it just another chapter in his ever-evolving career?