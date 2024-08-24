Drake surprised fans again by giving the green light to drop three new tracks on his Finsta Instagram account, plottttwistttttt, stirring up excitement across social media. The G.O.A.T. rapper, known for his unpredictable drops and innovative releases, chose this low-key platform to share his latest work, which features a collaboration with Playboi Carti and two solo tracks. The leaked songs, humorously dubbed “Lucian’s Loosies” by music journalist Elliott Wilson, include “No Face” featuring Playboi Carti, along with two tracks: “Circadian Rhythm (The Language 2)” and “SOD.” This trio marks Drake’s continued experimentation with his sound, and the tracks instantly became the subject of fan discussion. SOD., also known as ‘Goodness Gracious’, was dropped by Lil Yachty earlier, but he confirmed in an interview that the song may never come out as the sample used needed to be approved. The song’s vibe was the magic that the dup created on the song ‘Another Late Night’.









Earlier 100gigs saw three songs with 21 Savage, Young Thug and Latto which got blocked by UMG only to make on the streaming platforms. This new Trio for sure is headed that way.

“No Face” sees Drake reconnect with Playboi Carti for the first time since their 2020 hit “Pain 1993” from Dark Lane Demo Tapes. Produced by Gordo, the track has a distinct, distorted beat, with Drake addressing themes of betrayal and resilience. “They emptied the clip, quick, swapped that s–t out, and I came back reloaded,” Drake raps, taking aim at those who have wronged him. Fans were thrilled to see this collaboration, eagerly anticipating whether it will make its way to streaming platforms soon.

“Circadian Rhythm (The Language 2)” is a sequel to the beloved track “The Language” from Drake’s 2013 album Nothing Was the Same. The song, another Gordo production, sees Drake reflect on his longevity in the music industry. He references how many times the industry has counted him out. Yet, he has consistently bounced back, showcasing his dominance: “How many funeral dates they plan for me and I dodged it like the truck,” Drake spits, making it clear that he remains an unstoppable force in the rap world.

The final track, “SOD.,” is a solo version of the song that initially surfaced on streamer Kai Cenat’s live broadcast in early August. The track, now without Lil Yachty’s verse, had previously encountered issues with sampling, but this leak addresses those challenges. D.J. Akademiks hinted that a music video for “SOD.” may be in the works, further fueling speculation about an official release.

This isn’t the first time Drake has used his burner account for surprise drops. Earlier in August, he leaked another trio of songs in the “100 Gigs Delivery,” featuring collaborations with Latto, 21 Savage, and Young Thug. That drop later appeared on streaming services, and all three songs charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

Whether or not this latest leak will follow the same path to streaming services remains to be seen. Fans are eager to see if the collaboration with Playboi Carti, in particular, will get an official release. For now, the leaked tracks are already sparking excitement as listeners speculate on the future of this latest batch of songs.

SOD Supersoaked/Goodness Gracious with Drake feat. Lil Yachty was leaked over a month back.