Sublime Returns: New Album in the Works with Blink-182’s Travis Barker and Jakob Nowell

Nearly three decades after the release of their last album, Sublime is back in the studio, working on new music with Blink-182’s Travis Barker and producer John Feldmann. This highly anticipated project marks the band’s first album since 1996, and it’s shaping up to be a tribute to their legacy while embracing a new chapter with Jakob Nowell as the new frontman.

Jakob Nowell Carries His Father's Legacy

The revival of Sublime began in late 2023 when Jakob Nowell, son of the late Bradley Nowell, took over as the band’s new frontman. After a standout performance at Coachella 2024, it became clear that this wasn’t just a one-time reunion—Sublime was fully active again.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Jakob Nowell recently confirmed that he spent a week writing and recording new music with Travis Barker and John Feldmann. Founding members Eric Wilson (bass) and Bud Gaugh (drums) are expected to join the recording sessions soon, making this a true return to the original band’s sound.

Travis Barker’s Influence on the Album

Travis Barker, a longtime Sublime fan, described the project as “really special”, emphasizing that Bradley Nowell’s presence can still be felt through his son’s voice and guitar playing. “Bradley comes through his son Jakob,” Travis Barker said. “Chills every day in the studio when he sings and plays guitar.” Jakob Nowell also made it clear that this album isn’t about modernizing Sublime’s music but rather honouring its roots. “No, just more of a solid respect and homage to the works of Sublime,” he stated.

A Look Back at Sublime’s Legacy

Sublime was originally formed in 1988 by Bradley Nowell, Eric Wilson, and Bud Gaugh. The band’s first two albums, “40oz. to Freedom” (1992) and “Robbin’ the Hood” (1994), were released independently before they broke into the mainstream. Tragically, Bradley Nowell died of a heroin overdose in May 1996, just two months before the release of Sublime’s self-titled major-label debut. That album went on to become a massive success, featuring hits like “What I Got,” “Santeria,” and “Wrong Way.”

Over the years, various Sublime reincarnations have surfaced. In 2009, Wilson and Gaugh attempted to revive the band with Rome Ramirez, but after legal disputes, they rebranded as Sublime with Rome. That project came to an end in 2024, making way for the true return of Sublime with Jakob Nowell at the helm.

What’s Next for Sublime?

In May 2024, the band released “Feels Like That,” featuring Stick Figure and archival vocals from Bradley Nowell, offering fans a taste of what’s to come. Jakob Nowell described the experience of making new music as a deeply personal journey, saying: “We’re combing through and trying to distil down what makes a Sublime song a Sublime song… It’s been a learning process to get close to and know my lost family member in a spiritual sense.”

With Travis Barker and the original Sublime members involved, the upcoming album is expected to be a heartfelt tribute to the past while introducing a fresh perspective for a new generation of fans.