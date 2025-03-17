Connect with us

A$AP Rocky Stuns Fans With Helicopter Performance at Rolling Loud 2025

A$AP Rocky Stuns Fans With Helicopter Performance at Rolling Loud 2025

Leave it to A$AP Rocky to redefine what it means to make an entrance. The rapper took his headlining set at Rolling Loud California 2025 to new heights by performing from a helicopter before dramatically rappelling onto the stage. The March 15 show at Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, California, marked Rocky’s first live performance since being acquitted of two firearm assault charges in February. And he made sure it was a night to remember. And A$AP Rocky’s album Don’t Be Dumb is coming.

A Spectacular Arrival

Fans were excited, but Rocky’s opening moments at Rolling Loud California 2025 left them in awe. Video screens broadcasted footage from his recent trial, setting the stage for his dramatic arrival. Moments later, he appeared, hovering above the crowd in a black helicopter, emblazoned with the title of his highly anticipated upcoming A$AP Rocky album, Don’t Be Dumb.

As the chopper circled the festival grounds, A$AP Rocky leaned out and yelled, “Let’s go!”, electrifying the audience below. While still seated in the aircraft, he debuted an unreleased track, teasing new music for eager fans.

Then, in true rockstar fashion, he rappelled from the helicopter onto the Rolling Loud California 2025 stage, launching into a set packed with high-energy performances of both classic hits and fresh material.

Owen Wilson Joins Travis Scott on Stage for Surprise Rolling Loud Festival Cameo

A Night of Hits and Surprises

Once on stage, Rocky delivered a mix of fan favorites and new tracks, proving that his time away from live performances has only sharpened his craft. His setlist included songs like A$AP Forever, RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n), Tailor Swif and several live debut tracks from Don’t Be Dumb. Adding to the spectacle, British rapper Skepta joined Rocky on stage for a performance of their 2018 hit, “Praise the Lord (Da Shine)”, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

‘Don’t Be Dumb’ Finally on the Way?

A$AP Rocky has been teasing the album Don’t Be Dumb for years, and fans are growing impatient. In a February interview with GQ, he acknowledged their frustration “I think quite frankly, people are tired of hearing about updates about the album. They’re just ready to get this shit.” But this time, it looks like it’s finally happening. Rocky confirmed that the album is done, saying “I just want to drop it. I don’t want to keep saying what I’m going to do. I want to give people what I’ve been promising them for a long-ass time.”

With his Rolling Loud performance debuting new music, it seems like the wait is almost over.

A$AP Rocky’s Big Comeback

The Rolling Loud show was more than just a performance—it was a statement. Coming off a highly publicized legal battle, Rocky proved that he’s back, stronger than ever, and ready to dominate the music scene once again.

With Don’t Be Dumb on the horizon and a legendary festival moment under his belt, A$AP Rocky’s 2025 is shaping up to be nothing short of iconic.


