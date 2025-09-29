Kanye West Unleashes “Betrayal List” Naming Daughter and Historic Figures

Once again, Kanye West has ignited social media with one of his most perplexing outbursts yet. In a now-deleted post captured by screenshots, the artist shared a “betrayal list” naming 12 individuals and characters who, in his view, have wronged him. The list includes family members, fellow artists, cartoon characters, and even historical icons.

This is not the first time Kanye West has aired grievances publicly, but this version escalates the bizarre. The selection of names quickly moves from understandable divorces and public rivalries into truly inexplicable territory.







The Names That Shocked Fans

The list opens with Kim Kardashian, which fits within the familiar territory of his ongoing feud. Next is influencer IShowSpeed, rapper Diddy, and Ty $. But then the list derails.

He includes Harriet Tubman, an abolitionist who passed away over a century ago, accusing her of betrayal. Following Tubman is Kanye’s own daughter, North West—an inclusion that left many stunned. He then lists rappers Pusha T, Freddie Gibbs, Kid Cudi, Donald Trump, and Pete Davidson.

Even fictional and cartoon characters were targeted: Curious George and Patrick Star made the cut. The roster closes with LeBron James, King Von, Playboi Carti, James Murray, and the name “Adolf”—a reference many assume is Adolf Hitler.

A Pattern of Public Outbursts

Kanye West’s history of online tirades is well-documented—his naming of enemies, frequent persona changes, and controversial statements have become integral to his public identity. But naming a daughter and a civil rights icon alongside cartoon characters blurs the boundary between performance art and personal unraveling.

Fans and commentators raised urgent questions about the ethics of airing personal grievances publicly—especially involving a minor. Much of the backlash focused on the inclusion of North West, which many saw as a breach of parental boundaries.

This “betrayal list” isn’t just another celebrity rant. It reveals Kanye’s intense worldview: one where allies, enemies, and concepts collide in his personal mythology. Whether it’s a creative statement or a sign of deeper turmoil, the list highlights the unpredictable nature of Kanye’s public persona.

As of now, neither Kanye West’s team nor the named individuals have publicly responded. The deletion of the post suggests a momentary retraction—but with Kanye, nothing ever seems truly retracted for long.

The list serves as a stark reminder: in 2025, Kanye West remains one of pop culture’s most polarizing figures—capable of commanding global attention with a few typed lines.