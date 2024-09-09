Linkin Park has officially announced that Emily Armstrong, lead vocalist of the rock band Dead Sara, will join the group as their new co-vocalist. The news broke during a live performance event in Los Angeles, where the band also introduced Colin Brittain, a renowned producer and songwriter known for his work with G Flip, Illenium, and One OK Rock, as their new drummer.

This major announcement comes seven years after Linkin Park’s last music release and marks the start of a new chapter for the band. The first single from their upcoming album, From Zero, titled “The Emptiness Machine,” was also revealed at the event. This track is the first taste of their forthcoming album, due November 15 via Warner Records. The album will be the band’s first full-length project since 2017’s One More Light, which was released just two months before the tragic passing of Chester Bennington, the band’s original lead vocalist.

From Zero pays homage to Linkin Park’s origins, with its title referencing the group’s initial band name, “Xero,” a nod to their humble beginnings and current journey. Mike Shinoda, one of the band’s founding members, said in a statement, “Sonically and emotionally, this album is about past, present, and future. We’re embracing our signature sound but infusing it with fresh energy. It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our family, and our fans. We’re proud of what Linkin Park has become and excited about the journey ahead.”









The band’s new lineup includes founding members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix, and Joe Hahn, alongside Armstrong and Brittain. Fans can expect a blend of Linkin Park’s iconic sound with fresh influences from Armstrong’s raw energy and Brittain’s dynamic drumming.

Linkin Park will also embark on a six-date arena tour to promote From Zero, starting on September 11 in Los Angeles and ending in Bogota, Colombia, on November 11. Stops include New York, London, Hamburg, and Seoul, with pre-sale tickets available to LP Underground fan club members on September 6 and general sales opening the following day.

This announcement follows the release of Papercuts (Singles Collection 2000-2023) earlier this year, a compilation of Linkin Park’s biggest hits, including “In the End,” “Numb/Encore,” and “Lost,” which reintroduced their landmark album Meteora to the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart.

Linkin Park’s new chapter with Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain signals a vibrant and exciting future for the band and its global fanbase.