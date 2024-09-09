Drake Joins an Elite group with His Longest-Charting Album, Take Care

Drake has solidified his place in music history as his 2011 album Take Care reaches an extraordinary milestone on the Billboard 200 chart. The album, which has been a fan favourite since its release, has now spent 600 weeks on the chart, joining a select group of legendary artists who have achieved this feat. With this accomplishment, Drake became the 15th artist to see a project last this long on the all-encompassing Billboard 200, which tracks the most-consumed albums in the U.S.









Drake now finds himself in esteemed company alongside iconic musicians such as Michael Jackson, Adele, AC/DC, Pink Floyd, and more. The only other hip-hop artist to achieve 600 weeks on the Billboard 200 is Kendrick Lamar, whose album Good Kid, M.A.A.D City currently leads Drake’s Take Care by just 18 weeks. Both albums have been mainstays on the chart, showing no sign of dropping off anytime soon.

Take Care has been a pivotal album in Drake’s career. It is known for its blend of introspective lyrics, smooth R&B vibes, and standout tracks like “Marvins Room,” “HYFR,” and the Grammy-winning “Take Care” featuring Rihanna. Its longevity on the Billboard 200 demonstrates its cultural impact and continued relevance, especially in the streaming era, where millions of fans continue to listen to the album regularly.

Despite Drake releasing new music sporadically in recent months—many of which were reportedly castaways—Take Care remains a standout in his discography. According to Luminate, the album moved another 14,500 equivalent units in the past tracking week, with nearly 1,000 of those being pure purchases. This performance brings Take Care up to No. 61 on the Billboard 200 this week, showing a slight rise from the previous ranking.

Drake’s influence on the charts is undeniable, as he consistently occupies several spots on the Billboard 200. In this week’s tally, he holds six positions, with Take Care being his second-highest-ranking album, only trailing his more recent release, For All The Dogs, which currently sits at No. 42.

With Take Care hitting the 600-week mark, Drake has further cemented his legacy as one of the most successful and influential artists of his generation, joining the ranks of music’s greatest legends.