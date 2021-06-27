Traumatized Britney Spears tells court “I just want my life back”

Popstar Britney Spears, who has been under her father’s conservatorship (legal arrangement) for the past 13 years, wants her life back. The conservatorship has given a licenced conservator, a corporate fiduciary, and her father – Jamie Spears, control over her estate, career, medical care and other aspects of her personal life.









In an Instagram post, Spears apologized to fans for putting on a “brave face” for two years. “I did it because of my pride, but honestly who doesn’t want to capture there Instagram in a fun light!!! So I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you are going through hell…I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence, existence and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked…so I decided to start reading more fairy tales.”

The chart-topping singer echoed her emotional remarks in the Los Angeles court room – Stanley Mosk Courthouse. She had said, “I have lived and told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy…I have been in denial. I have been in shock. I am traumatized, you know, fake it till you make it. But now I’m telling you the truth.”

Spears called on the judge to end the conservatorship without the need for further medical assessment and criticized her father for controlling intimate details of her life. She told the court she wanted to hire her own attorney instead of being forced to rely on the one appointed by the court, who has not filed a petition to terminate the conservatorship. Spears said it made no sense for her to be forced into a conservatorship while she has a booming career and makes millions of dollars performing.

“I am not lying. I just want life back. And it’s been 13 years. And it’s enough. It’s been long time since I have owned my money. And it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested. Again, it makes no sense whatsoever for the state of California to sit back and literally watch me with their own two eyes, make a living for so many people and pay so many people, trucks and buses on the road with me and be told, I’m not good enough. But I’m great at what I do. And I allow these people to control what I do ma’am. And it’s enough. It makes no sense at all.”

Spears informed the court that now, she is not willing to meet or see anyone. “I have met with enough people against my will. I’m done. All I want is to own my money, for this to end and my boyfriend to drive me in his car.”

During the hearing, fans and activists rallied outside the court for the #FreeBritney movement, advocating for the popstar’s independence.