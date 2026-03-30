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Drake Returns to Junos with Emotional Tribute to Nelly Furtado

Drake Returns to Junos with Emotional Tribute to Nelly Furtado Juno Snub Take Care Drake Virtual Rush Tate McRae

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Returns to Junos with Emotional Tribute to Nelly Furtado

Sound Plunge

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After more than a decade away, Drake made a symbolic return to the Juno Awards, albeit virtually, to honor fellow Canadian icon Nelly Furtado. The rapper appeared in a pre-recorded video to induct Furtado into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, marking his first involvement with the awards show since hosting the ceremony in 2011.

Boi-1da Praises Drake in Emotional Juno Awards Speech for his Influence and Sacrifices

A Tribute Filled with Praise and Subtle Shade

Drake’s speech struck a balance between heartfelt admiration and a touch of humor. While celebrating Nelly Furtado’s legacy, he couldn’t resist referencing his long-standing tension with the Junos.

“Because you are honouring one of my dear friends tonight, I will spare you,” he remarked, alluding to his past disappointment with the awards show.

The comment nods to the 2011 ceremony, where Drake was famously snubbed despite a massive year fueled by his album Take Care. Since then, he has largely distanced himself from the Junos.

Honoring Nelly Furtado’s Legacy

At the center of the moment was Nelly Furtado’s induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, a milestone recognizing her global impact and enduring influence.

Drake described her as a trailblazer who “showed us what was possible and what a Canadian artist could be.” He also praised her resilience, particularly as a woman navigating the music industry.

“I have to tip my hat,” he said, acknowledging the challenges female artists face. He concluded by calling Nelly Furtado “our North Star,” a symbol of inspiration for generations of musicians.

A Friendship That Shaped Music Moments

The bond between Drake and Nelly Furtado goes beyond admiration. The two artists have shared a friendship for years, with Drake even playing a role in her return to music after a hiatus.

In 2022, he invited her to perform at his “All Canadian North Stars” concert in Toronto, an event that helped reignite her passion for releasing new music.

A Star-Studded Juno Awards Night

The 2026 Junos, held in Hamilton, Ontario, celebrated Canadian music with a lineup of major names. Artists like Alessia Cara and Sarah McLachlan paid tribute to Nelly Furtado with a medley of her hits.

Meanwhile, Tate McRae emerged as one of the night’s biggest winners, taking home multiple awards, including Artist of the Year.

Rock legends Rush also delivered a nostalgic performance, marking a rare awards show appearance.

 

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A post shared by The JUNO Awards (@thejunoawards)

A Moment of Reflection and Reconciliation

Drake’s return, though virtual, signals a potential thaw in his relationship with the Junos. While he hasn’t fully reconciled with the institution, his willingness to participate in Furtado’s honor speaks volumes.

The moment also highlights the importance of celebrating Canadian talent on a global stage, something both Drake and Furtado have championed throughout their careers.

In an industry often defined by rivalries and recognition battles, Drake’s tribute stands out as a reminder of respect and legacy. By putting past grievances aside, even briefly, he helped spotlight one of Canada’s most influential artists.

For fans, it was more than just a speech; it was a full-circle moment that blended history, emotion, and a touch of unresolved tension.

  • Drake Returns to Junos with Emotional Tribute to Nelly Furtado Juno Snub Take Care Drake Virtual Rush Tate McRae
  • Drake Returns to Junos with Emotional Tribute to Nelly Furtado Juno Snub Take Care Drake Virtual Rush Tate McRae

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