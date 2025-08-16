Drake Demands UMG Clarify Dave Free’s Alleged Relationship With Kendrick Lamar’s Kids Amid Explosive Lawsuit

The Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar feud has spilled far beyond diss tracks and social media jabs. Now, the Toronto rapper is turning up the heat in court as part of his ongoing legal battle with Universal Music Group (UMG).

According to newly surfaced filings, Drake is requesting a wide range of documents from UMG—including records related to allegations of domestic violence or misconduct by Kendrick Lamar, as well as details regarding Dave Free’s relationship with Kendrick Lamar’s children.

Lyrics Spark Legal Scrutiny

The request connects directly to claims Drake made in his scathing diss track, Family Matters. On the record, he raps: “I heard that one of ’em little kids might be Dave Free / Don’t make it Dave Free’s…”

The line suggested, without evidence, that one of Kendrick Lamar’s children with his fiancée, Whitney Alford, could have been fathered by Dave Free, Lamar’s longtime collaborator. Drake also accused Lamar of mistreating Alford, fueling one of the feud’s most controversial narratives.







UMG and “Not Like Us”

Beyond personal allegations, Drake’s lawsuit also takes aim at the industry machine behind Kendrick Lamar’s viral smash Not Like Us. The Grammy-winning track, widely regarded as Lamar’s knockout blow in the feud, accuses Drake and members of his OVO crew of predatory behavior—allegations Drake has firmly denied.

Drake alleges that UMG engaged in “covert tactics” to artificially inflate the streaming success of Not Like Us. Specifically, his legal team claims that UMG coordinated secret payments to third parties in order to boost the track’s visibility and popularity online.

Drake’s legal team has requested UMG to provide all documents on domestic violence allegations involving Kendrick Lamar and on Dave Free’s relationship with him and his children. pic.twitter.com/vmsOg65nSV — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 13, 2025

Private Investigators and Subpoenas

Earlier this month, Drake secured a major win in court against Kojo Menne Asamoah, a figure he accuses of playing a critical role in the alleged botting operation. Drake’s legal team reportedly spent $75,000 on two private investigation firms to track Asamoah down. After failed attempts, they finally served him by mail across five different addresses on August 7.

Court documents now require Asamoah to hand over materials related to the supposed botting operation, which Drake believes were directed by UMG executive Ramon Alvarez-Smikle.

As of now, UMG has not publicly responded to Drake’s latest demands or the allegations regarding Dave Free. The ongoing case underscores just how deeply the Drake vs. Kendrick feud has evolved—from lyrical warfare into a high-stakes courtroom showdown involving industry giants.

With subpoenas flying and personal lives being dragged into the spotlight, this legal drama shows no signs of slowing down. For fans, what began as one of hip-hop’s most heated lyrical battles has now become a story of lawyers, lawsuits, and reputations on the line.