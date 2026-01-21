Kim Petras Publicly Requests Release From Republic Records After Months of ‘No Support’

Kim Petras has made a rare and public plea to exit her major-label deal. The Grammy-winning pop star took to X on Tuesday (January 20) to reveal that she has formally requested to be dropped from Republic Records, citing months of stalled releases, unpaid collaborators, and a lack of creative autonomy.

“I’m tired of having no control over my own life or career,” Petras wrote in a series of blunt posts. “I want to continue to self fund and self curate my own music. This is why I have formally requested to be dropped @RepublicRecords.”

‘Detour’ Album Allegedly Finished for Six Months

According to Kim Petras, her upcoming third studio album, Detour, has been completed for over six months but still lacks an official release date. She further alleged that Republic Records has refused to pay collaborators who worked on the project and has also delayed the release of singles and visuals she independently financed.

“I also filmed and self funded a music video over two months ago for my next single that they also wouldn’t give me a release date for,” she added, detailing the scale of the production and creative effort behind the unreleased material.

Republic Records has not yet publicly responded to Petras’ claims, though Billboard and Rolling Stone have reached out for comment.

From Label Praise to Public Fallout

The public dispute marks a sharp reversal from Kim Petras’ previous praise of the label founded by Monte and Avery Lipman. After signing with Republic Records in 2021, her career hit a major high point in 2023 when she and Sam Smith won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys for their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 collaboration, “Unholy,” making Petras the first openly trans artist to win a Grammy.

That same year, Kim Petras applauded Republic Records while presenting the label with Label of the Year honors at Billboard’s Power 100 party, calling it “the best label ever” and crediting the company for believing in her artistic vision.

Now, she says that support has vanished.

“I won a Grammy two years ago…… the music is TEA. Still no support,” she wrote. “If it’s not a TikTok trend or 80s revival queerbaiting shit these labels have no interest in supporting.”

A Slow Release Schedule and Rising Frustration

In 2025, Kim Petras released only three singles — “Polo,” “Freak It,” and “I Like Ur Look” — despite repeatedly teasing new music. On December 31, she shared an Instagram post celebrating Detour’s “0th birthday,” further fueling fan frustration over the album’s delay.

Republic Records ended 2025 as Billboard’s top year-end label, making Petras’ allegations particularly striking amid the company’s broader industry dominance.

‘I’m Dropping Detour Regardless’

Despite the label dispute, Kim Petras reassured fans that the album will see the light of day. “My fans have waited long enough,” she wrote. “I’m dropping Detour regardless.”

Whether independently or through a revised label arrangement, Petras appears determined to reclaim control of her career—signaling a broader conversation about artist autonomy, major-label politics, and the growing appeal of independence in the streaming era.