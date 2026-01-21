Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Kim Petras Publicly Requests Release From Republic Records After Months of ‘No Support’

Kim Petras Publicly Requests Release From Republic Records After Months of ‘No Support’

Music Disputes

Kim Petras Publicly Requests Release From Republic Records After Months of ‘No Support’

Sound Plunge
Published on

Kim Petras has made a rare and public plea to exit her major-label deal. The Grammy-winning pop star took to X on Tuesday (January 20) to reveal that she has formally requested to be dropped from Republic Records, citing months of stalled releases, unpaid collaborators, and a lack of creative autonomy.

“I’m tired of having no control over my own life or career,” Petras wrote in a series of blunt posts. “I want to continue to self fund and self curate my own music. This is why I have formally requested to be dropped @RepublicRecords.”

‘Detour’ Album Allegedly Finished for Six Months

According to Kim Petras, her upcoming third studio album, Detour, has been completed for over six months but still lacks an official release date. She further alleged that Republic Records has refused to pay collaborators who worked on the project and has also delayed the release of singles and visuals she independently financed.

“I also filmed and self funded a music video over two months ago for my next single that they also wouldn’t give me a release date for,” she added, detailing the scale of the production and creative effort behind the unreleased material.

Republic Records has not yet publicly responded to Petras’ claims, though Billboard and Rolling Stone have reached out for comment.

From Label Praise to Public Fallout

The public dispute marks a sharp reversal from Kim Petras’ previous praise of the label founded by Monte and Avery Lipman. After signing with Republic Records in 2021, her career hit a major high point in 2023 when she and Sam Smith won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys for their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 collaboration, “Unholy,” making Petras the first openly trans artist to win a Grammy.

That same year, Kim Petras applauded Republic Records while presenting the label with Label of the Year honors at Billboard’s Power 100 party, calling it “the best label ever” and crediting the company for believing in her artistic vision.

Now, she says that support has vanished.

“I won a Grammy two years ago…… the music is TEA. Still no support,” she wrote. “If it’s not a TikTok trend or 80s revival queerbaiting shit these labels have no interest in supporting.”

A Slow Release Schedule and Rising Frustration

In 2025, Kim Petras released only three singles — “Polo,” “Freak It,” and “I Like Ur Look” — despite repeatedly teasing new music. On December 31, she shared an Instagram post celebrating Detour’s “0th birthday,” further fueling fan frustration over the album’s delay.

Republic Records ended 2025 as Billboard’s top year-end label, making Petras’ allegations particularly striking amid the company’s broader industry dominance.

‘I’m Dropping Detour Regardless’

Despite the label dispute, Kim Petras reassured fans that the album will see the light of day. “My fans have waited long enough,” she wrote. “I’m dropping Detour regardless.”

Whether independently or through a revised label arrangement, Petras appears determined to reclaim control of her career—signaling a broader conversation about artist autonomy, major-label politics, and the growing appeal of independence in the streaming era.

  • Kim Petras Publicly Requests Release From Republic Records After Months of ‘No Support’
  • Kim Petras Publicly Requests Release From Republic Records After Months of ‘No Support’

Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Music Disputes

Beyond Beaches - Goa Bets on Ghat Aarti to Expand Religious Tourism Mandovi River Religious Tourism

Beyond Beaches – Goa Bets on Ghat Aarti to Expand Religious Tourism
By January 21, 2026
Michael O'Leary Ryanair Launches ‘Big Idiot Seat Sale’ as Elon Musk Feud Escalates—and Sales Surge

Ryanair Launches ‘Big Idiot Seat Sale’ as Elon Musk Feud Escalates—and Sales Surge
By January 21, 2026
Nearly 90% of Crypto Investors Aware of Tax Rules, But Majority Call Them Unfair- CoinSwitch Survey

Nearly 90% of Crypto Investors Aware of Tax Rules, But Majority Call Them Unfair: CoinSwitch Survey
By January 21, 2026
A$AP Rocky and Tim Burton Unleash Surreal Chaos in ‘Air Force (Black Demarco)’ Video

A$AP Rocky and Tim Burton Unleash Surreal Chaos in ‘Air Force (Black Demarco)’ Video
By January 21, 2026
Beyond Beaches - Goa Bets on Ghat Aarti to Expand Religious Tourism Mandovi River Religious Tourism

Beyond Beaches – Goa Bets on Ghat Aarti to Expand Religious Tourism
By January 21, 2026
Rachel McAdams Honors Diane Keaton in Emotional Hollywood Walk of Fame Speech

Rachel McAdams Honors Diane Keaton in Emotional Hollywood Walk of Fame Speech
By January 21, 2026
India Retains Top Spot in Global Talent Barometer 2026 With 77% Score Talent Rankings ManpowerGroup India

India Retains Top Spot in Global Talent Barometer 2026 With 77% Score
By January 20, 2026
KTM’s Parent Company Renamed to Bajaj Mobility AG After Full Bajaj Takeover

KTM’s Parent Company Renamed to Bajaj Mobility AG After Full Bajaj Takeover
By January 16, 2026
Badshah’s Shelter 6 Vodka Redefines Clean Drinking With Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free Formulation

Badshah’s Shelter 6 Vodka Redefines Clean Drinking With Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free Formulation
By January 16, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Emergency Services Respond After Explosion Report at Rockstar North HQ, Sparking GTA 6 Fears ROckstar Games Delay

Emergency Services Respond After Explosion Report at Rockstar North HQ, Sparking GTA 6 Fears
By January 21, 2026
Pokémon TCG 2026 Release Schedule Every Confirmed Expansion and What to Expect Trading Card Game 2026

Pokémon TCG 2026 Release Schedule: Every Confirmed Expansion and What to Expect
By January 21, 2026
Matthew McConaughey Trademarks Iconic Catchphrase to Block AI Misuse

Matthew McConaughey Trademarks Iconic Catchphrase to Block AI Misuse
By January 16, 2026
X Suffers Global Outage, Leaving Thousands of Users Locked Out

X Suffers Global Outage, Leaving Thousands of Users Locked Out
By January 13, 2026
Meta Removes 550,000 Accounts as Australia Enforces Under-16 Social Media Ban

Meta Removes 550,000 Accounts as Australia Enforces Under-16 Social Media Ban
By January 13, 2026
Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Innovations

Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Innovations
By January 9, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Dr Vaidya’s and Baba Sehgal Launch Bold Rap Campaign to Break Intimacy Taboos

Dr Vaidya’s and Baba Sehgal Launch Bold Rap Campaign to Break Intimacy Taboos
By December 9, 2025
BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria
By November 18, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
By October 27, 2025
James Cameron Slams Oscars Over Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ Snubs, Says Sci-Fi Is Still Ignored

E! News

James Cameron Slams Oscars Over Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ Snubs, Says Sci-Fi Is Still Ignored
Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains Jonathan Christ Gerlach Skulls

News

Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains
Palantir Renews Multi-Year Contract With France’s DGSI, Strengthening European Intelligence Ties

Artificial Intelligence

Palantir Renews Multi-Year Contract With France’s DGSI, Strengthening European Intelligence Ties
To Top
Loading...