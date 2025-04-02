Connect with us

Avicii’s Former Manager Sues Documentary Director for Defamation

The former manager of Avicii, Arash “Ash” Pournouri, has launched a defamation lawsuit against Levan Tsikurishvili, the director of the 2017 documentary Avicii: True Stories. The lawsuit, filed in Stockholm District Court, claims that the film misrepresents Pournouri’s role in Avicii’s career and wrongfully portrays him as pressuring the late DJ to perform despite medical concerns, according to the Sweden Herald.

This lawsuit reignites long-standing tensions over how Avicii’s story has been told in the media and raises questions about the ethics of posthumous portrayals of public figures.

What Triggered the Lawsuit?

Although Pournouri had previously voiced concerns about the documentary, his decision to pursue legal action now appears to be linked to a recent Instagram post from Levan Tsikurishvili.

While Tsikurishvili did not explicitly name Arash Pournouri, he implied that if the documentary had explored a “certain person’s” role in Avicii’s struggles in greater depth, it would have been “1000% worse” for that individual.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Levan Tsikurishvili (@levantsik)

In response, Arash Pournouri released a statement on Instagram and LinkedIn, denouncing what he calls a “false external narrative” that he had chosen not to engage with out of respect for Avicii’s memory and family “That courtesy has not been extended to me,” Pournouri wrote. “Lies and false accusations by certain individuals continue with the aim of causing me harm and to profit from a tragedy. Consequently, I have been left with no other choice but to file lawsuits with the main objective for the lies to stop and the facts to be known, once and for all.”

Claims Against the Documentary

Court documents reportedly argue that Avicii: True Stories was selectively edited in a way that damaged Pournouri’s reputation and career. The documentary, released in 2017, chronicles Avicii’s rise to fame and his battle with health issues, stress, and industry pressures, which ultimately led him to retire from touring in 2016. The film has been widely praised for its raw and emotional portrayal of the DJ’s struggles. However, Pournouri contends that its narrative was misleading and unfairly placed blame on him.

As of now, the exact amount of damages Pournouri is seeking remains undisclosed.

Tsikurishvili Has Yet to Respond

So far, Leavn Tsikurishvili has not issued a public statement in response to the lawsuit.

The legal battle brings renewed focus to Avicii’s legacy and the ethical responsibility of filmmakers when documenting real-life events. While many fans view Avicii: True Stories as an honest portrayal of the late DJ’s struggles, this lawsuit raises questions about the accuracy of its storytelling and the impact it may have had on those close to him.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ash Pournouri (@ashpournouri)

The Ongoing Legacy of Avicii

Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was one of the most influential electronic music producers of his time. His death in April 2018 shocked the music world and sparked global discussions about mental health in the entertainment industry.

The new lawsuit reignites tensions that have surrounded Avicii’s legacy, with both Pournouri and Tsikurishvili standing by their versions of events. Whether the courts will rule in Pournouri’s favour remains to be seen.


Loading...