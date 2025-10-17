Sia’s Ex-Husband Seeks $250,000 Per Month in Spousal Support Amid Divorce Proceedings

Australian singer Sia Furler, known for hits like Chandelier and Titanium, is facing a high-profile spousal support claim from her estranged husband, Daniel Bernard, according to recent U.S. court filings. Bernard, a former radiation oncologist, is requesting $250,000 per month to maintain what he describes as the “luxurious and upper-class lifestyle” he enjoyed during their marriage.

Sia, 49, filed for divorce in March 2025, citing irreconcilable differences with Bernard. The couple married in December 2022 and share an 18-month-old son. Court documents indicate that Bernard is seeking the hefty monthly allowance while claiming he is financially dependent on the pop star. He cited leaving his medical career to co-run a short-lived medical business with Sia as a key factor in his request.

Luxury Lifestyle Under Scrutiny

According to Daniel Bernard’s filings, the couple’s monthly expenses exceeded $400,000, covering private jets, luxury vacations, fine dining, and salaries for multiple full-time staff members. “We never needed to monitor our living expenses,” he wrote, emphasising the lifestyle he argues is necessary to maintain.

Bernard’s legal team asserts that a temporary support order is crucial, as Sia was “the breadwinner in our marriage.” Beyond everyday expenses, Bernard is also seeking additional payments to cover legal fees and forensic accounting costs related to the divorce proceedings.

Career Implications and Future Earnings

In addition to lifestyle concerns, Bernard’s filings highlight his professional limitations. After leaving his job, he must undergo several years of retraining and pass rigorous certification exams before he can return to practicing medicine. This further supports his claim that immediate spousal support is essential to maintain his household and care for their young son.

The case has drawn attention due to the stark contrast between the couple’s reportedly lavish lifestyle and Bernard’s career hiatus, highlighting the complexities often involved in celebrity divorce settlements.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIA (@siamusic)

Sia’s Response and Public Interest

Sia’s representatives have not publicly commented on the filings. However, the case is already generating significant media attention, not only because of the staggering monthly amount requested but also due to Bernard’s description of their lifestyle, which includes multiple staff members and high-end experiences that many fans might find surprising.

With divorce proceedings ongoing, the court will likely evaluate Bernard’s claims alongside Sia’s financial disclosures, lifestyle expectations, and the needs of their child. As one of pop music’s most influential voices, Sia’s personal life continues to attract intense scrutiny.