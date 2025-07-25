Connect with us

Drake and Central Cee Reunite for Island-Tinged "Which One" — Stream the Iceman Episode 2 Single Now

Drake and Central Cee Reunite for Island-Tinged “Which One” — Stream the Iceman Episode 2 Single Now

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake and Central Cee Reunite for Island-Tinged “Which One” — Stream the Iceman Episode 2 Single Now

Sound Plunge
Published on

Drake is turning up the heat on his Iceman era. After teasing fans with a cryptic “9PM” post, the 6 God returned Thursday night (July 24) with Episode 2 of his Iceman livestream—and it didn’t disappoint. The event premiered a brand new single, “Which One” featuring Central Cee, and fans can now stream it across all major platforms as of Friday (July 25).

Following the successful rollout of lead single “What Did I Miss?”, Drake is sticking to his surprise-drop formula—offering a unique blend of livestream storytelling, unreleased snippets, and immediate access to the music. This time, Drake teamed up once again with U.K. rap heavyweight Central Cee, marking their first collaboration since their viral On the Radar Freestyle in 2023.

“Which One” is a smooth, island-infused track with plenty of flirtation and swagger. Drake with Central Cee takes the lead with slick, seductive bars directed at a woman who stands out from the rest: “You’re not like the tings you’re around / You’re a real good girl, so I’m bringin’ you down.”



Central Cee slides in with a cheeky verse that flips the song title into a bold question for his muse: “God forbid a girl’s tryna have fun / I got X if you wanna take drugs / You wanna have sex or do you wanna make love / Which one?”

The OVO–U.K. connection first got a test run when Drake played snippets of Which One during his Wireless Festival 2025 set at London’s Finsbury Park. The chemistry was instant—and fans demanded a full version.

The track’s release also confirms that Iceman is building toward something big. During Episode 2, Drake previewed yet another unreleased track and told fans that the album is “coming soon.” While there’s still no official release date, the consistent drops and mysterious teasers have kept fans glued to their screens.

The strategic drip-feed of content—including freestyles, Instagram hints, and international livestreams—has become a signature part of Drizzy’s post-Her Loss era. With each release, he seems to be leaning deeper into cinematic storytelling and calculated mystique.

For fans of both Drake and Central Cee, “Which One” delivers exactly what you’d expect: an addictive hook, layered production, and just enough lyrical tension to keep Twitter buzzing. Whether you’re here for the bars, the vibes, or just to figure out which one this girl chooses, the track is already shaping up to be a playlist staple.

Stream “Which One” now—and stay ready. Drake’s Iceman season is far from over.


