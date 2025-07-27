Drake Calls Out Bobbi Althoff on Instagram: “Unblock My Name!” Sparks Fresh Wave of Speculation

6God is back in the headlines—and this time, it’s not for music or beef with Kendrick Lamar. Drake has reignited curiosity about his complicated relationship with podcast host Bobbi Althoff after publicly demanding that she unblock his name from her Instagram comments.

“UNBLOCK MY NAME FROM YOUR COMMENTS,” Drake wrote in all caps on one of Bobbi Althoff’s recent Instagram posts. The screenshot, originally shared via her own Story and then reposted by pop culture page Bars, immediately went viral. Bobbi’s only response? A cheeky “I’ll consider it.”

The moment sent fans spiraling back into a messy saga that began in summer 2023, when Drake appeared on Bobbi Althoff’s The Really Good Podcast. The now-deleted episode showed a rare side of the rapper—playful, intimate, and comfortable. Their onscreen chemistry was so strong, rumors of a secret romance took off almost overnight.







But within a month, Bobbi Althoff mysteriously deleted the interview, sparking talk of a falling out. Tensions only escalated when Bobbi Althoff was reportedly kicked out of Drake’s SXSW afterparty for arriving uninvited. That drama was further complicated when she filed for divorce from her husband, Cory Althoff, in early 2024—citing that their separation began in July 2023, the same month as her Drake collab, when Drake was on Bobbi Althoff’s podcast.

While both parties have denied romantic ties, Bobbi fueled the narrative by publicly leaking DMs with Barstool’s Dave Portnoy, claiming she didn’t even want to do the Drake interview and that it had brought “so much negativity.”

Despite months of silence, Bobbi Althoff did share a brief olive branch in January 2024 during an interview with Keke Palmer, calling Drake “a very nice person.” However, neither has openly addressed their relationship—until now.

Drake’s sudden comment ‘Unblock My Name’ has raised eyebrows not just for its tone, but for the implication that he’s been shadow-banned on Bobbi Althoff’s page. Was this a social media strategy or a genuine attempt to reconnect?

Fans aren’t sure what to make of it, but one thing’s clear: Drake and Bobbi’s dynamic remains one of the internet’s most puzzling celebrity entanglements. Whether it was a fling, a feud, or just viral marketing gone wrong, their saga continues to fuel speculation—and clicks.

With neither side offering further clarification, it looks like the internet will have to settle for cryptic comments and emojis for now.

And as for that unblock request? Well, Bobbi Althoff said she’d “consider it”—and in 2024, that’s as close to closure as it gets.