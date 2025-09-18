Drake & Julia Wolf’s “Dog House” Makes Hot 100 Debut, Justin Bieber Floods Charts With SWAG II

Drake continues his dominance on the Canadian music scene, with his latest single Dog House debuting at No. 86 on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 dated September 20. The track features rapper Yeat and rising singer-songwriter Julia Wolf, marking Wolf’s first-ever appearance on the chart.

Dog House with rage-infused hip-hop cut begins with Julia Wolf’s haunting vocals over stripped-back guitar before Drake and Yeat trade bars, blending emotional depth with high-energy flows. The Toronto rapper has been publicly supportive of Wolf’s career, famously calling her “my goat” on Instagram and joining her on stage during her Toronto concert earlier this year.

Julia Wolf’s breakthrough arrives just ahead of her being honored as Billboard Canada’s Global Rising Star at the upcoming Women in Music event in Toronto on October 1 — a major career milestone.

Drake’s Chart Power Expands

Dog House is not Drake’s only chart presence this week. Three of his other tracks continue to perform strongly:

Somebody Loves Me with PARTYNEXTDOOR and Cash Cobain — No. 30

Which One featuring Central Cee — No. 60

What Did I Miss? — No. 73

These placements reinforce Drake’s continued relevance across genres and collaborations, cementing his status as one of Canada’s most consistent hitmakers.

Justin Bieber’s SWAG II

While Drake celebrates another chart debut, Justin Bieber is in full takeover mode. Following the release of SWAG II, a sequel project to his original SWAG album, Bieber now boasts seven entries on the Hot 100, including:

Speed Demon — No. 44

Love Song — No. 63

Better Man — No. 78

I Think You’re Special ft. Tems — No. 80

I Do — No. 82

Mother In You — No. 85

Witchya — No. 97

Two tracks from SWAG I also remain strong: Daisies climbs 5–3, while Yukon moves up to No. 38. The expanded catalog pushes SWAG back into the top 5 on the Canadian Albums Chart.

Charlotte Cardin Returns

Montreal singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin, Billboard Canada’s 2024 Woman of the Year, makes her return to French-language music with Tant Pis Pour Elle (Too Bad for Her), debuting at No. 89. The track showcases her sharp lyricism and emotional intensity, further cementing her role as a leading voice in Canadian music.

At the very top of the Hot 100, KPop Demon Hunters hold strong with Golden at No. 1 for the second week, keeping Alex Warren’s Ordinary — which spent 21 weeks at the top — at bay. Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend claims the No. 1 spot on the Canadian Albums Chart, edging out Morgan Wallen and the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack.

With Drake elevating new talent, Justin Bieber flooding the charts, and Charlotte Cardin returning to her francophone roots, Canadian music is showcasing its diversity and global reach in a record-breaking way.