Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Returns to Court Ahead of Sentencing in High-Profile Trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to return to a Manhattan federal courtroom Thursday, just days before a sentencing that could determine how much longer the hip-hop mogul will remain behind bars. The Bad Boy Records founder, who has already spent 13 months in custody, faces up to 20 years in prison after being convicted in July on two prostitution-related charges under the Mann Act.

The 55-year-old music executive was acquitted of the more severe charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, which could have carried a life sentence. However, prosecutors secured convictions on counts alleging Sean Diddy Combs arranged for people to cross state lines to engage in prostitution.







A Battle Over Sentencing

At Thursday’s hearing, Judge Arun Subramanian is expected to consider arguments from both sides before issuing a sentence on October 3. Prosecutors have signalled they will push for a “substantial” prison term, citing Sean Diddy Combs’ history of violence and allegations of abuse against former girlfriends. They have not yet filed a formal recommendation but are reportedly weighing a term far above the average sentence for similar convictions.

Defense attorneys, led by Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, have urged the court to impose no more than 14 months—effectively granting Sean Diddy Combs near-immediate release with credit for time served. They argue that sentencing Combs beyond the scope of his jury convictions would be unjust, warning against what they called a “perversion of justice.”

“The jury acquitted Mr. Combs of the most serious allegations,” his legal team wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “He should be sentenced only for what he was convicted of—consensual encounters arranged between adults, not for unproven claims of coercion.”

Life Behind Bars and Personal Appeals

Sean Diddy Combs’ attorneys have painted a grim picture of his 13 months at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, citing unsafe conditions, violence, and even maggot-infested food. They also pointed to his sobriety, philanthropic work, and personal struggles—including the murder of his father, the death of his longtime partner Kim Porter, and the unsolved killing of his friend Notorious B.I.G.—as reasons for leniency.

Dozens of letters from friends, colleagues, and family members were submitted on his behalf, including an emotional plea from his mother, Janice Combs. Now 84, she urged the judge to allow her to spend her remaining years with her son. “This separation has been excruciatingly difficult and painful for me and his children,” she wrote.

As the October 3 sentencing approaches, the case remains one of the most closely watched celebrity trials in recent memory. Even if Combs secures a reduced sentence, he still faces a storm of civil lawsuits alleging decades of sexual misconduct, many of which echo the explosive testimony heard during his trial.

Whether Combs walks free in weeks or serves several more years, the verdict will mark a turning point in the legacy of one of hip-hop’s most influential—and controversial—figures.