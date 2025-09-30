Vybz Kartel to Join Drake at Toronto Birthday Shows

Canadian rap icon Drake is bringing Jamaican dancehall legend Vybz Kartel to Toronto for a two-night birthday celebration that promises to be one of the most talked-about live events of 2025. The concerts, scheduled for October 26 and 27, mark Kartel’s first performance in Canada since his release from prison last year, signalling a significant cultural crossover between the Caribbean and North American music scenes.

The announcement came via Drake’s OVO label and on his Instagram, where he wrote: “Di Teacha live in Toronto for the first time ever — champagne bday celebrations.” Fans immediately flooded social media with excitement, calling the pairing “historic” and “once in a lifetime.”







Vybz Kartel’s Return to the Global Stage

Vybz Kartel—often hailed as the “World Boss” of dancehall—has been steadily rebuilding his international career since regaining his freedom in 2024. Known for hits like Clarks, Fever and Romping Shop, he has already staged a string of successful shows across the Caribbean, North America and Europe. But Canada has remained uncharted territory for the star until now.

Toronto, with its vibrant Caribbean diaspora, has long been a second home to dancehall culture. Hosting Kartel at Drake’s birthday celebration feels like a natural fit, reinforcing the city’s status as a global hub for musical innovation and cross-genre collaboration.

Drake’s Ongoing Love Affair With Dancehall

Drake has repeatedly drawn inspiration from dancehall rhythms in chart-topping singles such as Controlla and One Dance. By featuring Vybz Kartel at his birthday shows, the rapper is not only acknowledging that influence but also giving Canadian fans a direct experience of the genre’s most iconic voice. Industry watchers view the booking as a savvy move to solidify Drake’s position as a tastemaker who can bridge cultural divides.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Details about special guests and setlists have yet to be released, but speculation is rife about potential on-stage collaborations between Drake and Kartel. With two nights scheduled at a still-to-be-disclosed Toronto venue, the event is expected to draw fans from across Canada, the US, and the Caribbean.

For Vybz Kartel, the shows represent a milestone in his comeback story. For Drake, they add fresh excitement to his annual birthday celebrations, which have become legendary in their own right.